Memorial service commemorate Gạc Ma martyrs  

ĐÀ NẴNG — Naval veterans of the Navy Engineering Regiment No 83 and the Liaison Committee of the Trường Sa Military Corps (1984-1988) who fought to protect the Gạc Ma (Johnson South) Reef, part of the Trường Sa (Spratly) Archipelago, from Chinese invaders in 1988 hosted a memorial service for 64 of their comrades March 14.

The successful defence of Gạc Ma Reef helped Vietnamese forces protect Cô Lin and Len Đao from attacks by the Chinese on March 14 of 1988.

The battle was to safeguard the country’s islands territory over the reefs of Gạc Ma (Johnson South), Cô Lin (Collins), and Len Đao (Lansdowne) in Việt Nam’s Trường Sa (Spratly) archipelago in 1988 against China’s forces.

Nguyễn Văn Tấn, head of the Traditional Liaison Committee of the Trường Sa Military Corps (1984-1988), said the commemoration aims to pay tribute to 64 martyrs who sacrificed their lives on Gạc Ma (Johnson South) Reef in Trường Sa (Spratly) of Việt Nam 38 years ago, for the noble cause of protecting the country's sacred territorial waters, including nine martyrs from Đà Nẵng and one from former Quảng Nam Province.

Tấn recalled that a group of Vietnamese engineers were sent to build concrete structures on Gạc Ma, Cô Lin and Len Đao (Landsdowne) Reefs on March 14, 1988, but were attacked by six Chinese frigates.

Sixty-four engineers were killed, 11 wounded and nine kept in prison by the Chinese navy. Two unarmed cargo ships were sunk in the incident.

“Blood of the martyrs mixed into sea in the fight against invaders for protection of the country’s islands and sea. Their (martyrs) bodies and soul incarnated into the country’s territory as milestones at sea defending the sovereignty of Việt Nam,” Tấn said.

“The annual commemoration of Gạc Ma martyrs leaves a historical lesson to Vietnamese young generations on the braveness of the Việt Nam Navy soldiers in the fierce defending courses for the country’s sovereignty of seas and islands.”

Colonel Nguyễn Duy Lập, former commander of Regiment No 83, said all veterans who were stationed on the Trường Sa Archipelago and the families of those who lost their lives joined together in a memorial event in paying homage to the fallen soldiers.

In March 1988, China sent 12 naval ships including a guided missile destroyer and seven frigates to Trường Sa Islands.

He recalled that three naval transport vessels of Việt Nam (HQ 604, HQ 604 and HQ505) and a team of engineers with construction materials were sent to reinforce infrastructures on Gạc Ma (Johnson Reef), Colin (Collins Reef) and Len Đao (Lansdowne Reef) in the area of Sinh Tồn (Sin Cowe Island) from March 11-14, 1988.

Chinese war ships launched artillery fire on Vietnamese transport ships and navy soldiers on guard at the reef in the early morning of March 14.

Two Vietnamese ships HQ-604 and HQ-605 were sunk, but the captain of HQ-505, Vũ Phi Trừ, quickly decided to land the ship on the rear of Colin Reef, marking the country’s sovereignty of the reef.

Sixty-four Vietnamese naval soldiers were killed in action or missing after artillery attacks by Chinese ships, while 10 others were seized by Chinese force (they were released by the Chinese in 1991).

He said many memorial events in nationwide were organised to honour the sacrifice of brave soldiers in defending the country’s sovereignty.

“They (martyrs) created a Gạc Ma ‘immortal circle’ on the sea. They sacrificed their lives for their country’s everlasting life,” he said.

He added that 26 martyrs (out of 64) of the Navy Engineering Regiment No 83 were killed in the fight at Gạc Ma Reef 38 years ago.

Families of martyrs in Đà Nẵng City and former Quảng Nam Province received gifts from representatives of Đà Nẵng-Đông Á University and Đà Nẵng Investment and Construction (Dacinco) at the event.

In 2021, historical researcher Võ Hà released the book Trường Sa 1988 – Hồ Sơ Một Sự Kiện Lịch Sử (Trường Sa 1988 – A Dossier on a Historical Incident) on the protection and development of Trường Sa (Spratly) Archipelago of Việt Nam, focusing on the protection of Gạc Ma, Colin and Len Đao reefs in Việt Nam’s Trường Sa Islands against Chinese invasion. — VNS