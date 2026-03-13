Huế provides free surgery for disadvantaged children with cleft lips, palates

HUẾ — Nearly 40 children from disadvantaged backgrounds across Việt Nam received free cleft lip and palate surgeries at Huế Central Hospital from March 8–13 under a humanitarian programme jointly organised by the hospital’s Odonto-Stomatology Centre and the Interplast volunteer surgical team from Germany.

The initiative helped restore smiles and improve confidence for young patients, enabling them to better integrate into daily life.

Medical specialists and professors from Germany, Italy, Austria, and Spain conducted screenings for 80 children with cleft lips and palates and other congenital deformities. Following medical assessments, nearly 40 cases were selected for reconstructive surgery.

During the programme, the Interplast team introduced several advanced techniques, including bone grafting using hip bone tissue to close palate defects and specialised anaesthesia procedures for premature and underweight infants.

Nguyễn Thị Thanh Tuyền, a resident of Huế whose six-year-old son underwent surgery during the programme, expressed gratitude to the medical teams for providing free treatment and dedicated care. She said the operation would help her child communicate more confidently and participate fully in school activities.

Professor Hidding of Germany, visiting Huế for the 9th time to join the charity programme, praised the professional coordination between the Odonto-Stomatology Centre and the Huế Central Hospital. Thorough patient examinations and well-prepared medical records contributed to successful surgeries, Hidding said, adding that he plans to continue cooperation with the hospital in the coming years.

Cleft lips and palates remain among the most common congenital conditions, particularly in Asia. In Việt Nam, more than 3,000 children are born each year with these deformities, which affect both health and social confidence. The demand for treatment remains high, especially among disadvantaged families.

According to Associate Professor Dr Nguyễn Hồng Lợi, Director of the Odonto-Stomatology Centre, Interplast has partnered with the Huế Central Hospital since 2016, jointly performing surgeries for more than 1,000 disadvantaged children. The collaboration not only provides free treatment for patients but also enables the transfer of modern surgical and anaesthesia techniques to local medical staff. — VNA/VNS