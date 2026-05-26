The East Rose Dental advances premium dentistry through technology and expertise

As Vietnam continues to attract international attention in healthcare and wellness tourism, dental care has become one of the country’s increasingly recognised service sectors among overseas Vietnamese, expatriates, and foreign visitors.

Industry observers note that modern dental tourism is no longer driven solely by affordability. Patients today increasingly prioritise clinical expertise, personalised treatment planning, technology, safety standards, and overall treatment experience when selecting providers abroad.

Founded in 2000, The East Rose Dental is among the Vietnamese dental brands developing services aimed at meeting these evolving expectations.

Located in Ho Chi Minh City, The East Rose Dental provides cosmetic dentistry, dental implant treatment, restorative dentistry, porcelain veneers, and full smile rehabilitation services for both domestic and international patients.

According to the clinic, many overseas Vietnamese and international visitors now seek more detailed consultations before treatment, including digital smile simulations, implant planning, and transparent communication regarding procedures and recovery timelines.

This trend is particularly noticeable among patients travelling on limited schedules, where treatment coordination and efficiency become increasingly important.

To support treatment planning and patient communication, The East Rose Dental has invested in digital dentistry systems, including X-Guide Navigation for implant surgery, Scan 3D Trios, and CAD/CAM restorative workflows.

The clinic stated that these technologies support treatment precision while helping patients better visualise their oral condition and treatment options before procedures begin.

Digital treatment planning is increasingly applied in complex implant rehabilitation and cosmetic smile makeover procedures, where long-term stability and facial harmony are considered important aspects of the final outcome.

Representing The East Rose Dental, Dr Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy, an implant and restorative dentist with more than 26 years of clinical experience, said patients today increasingly expect dental treatment to combine functionality, aesthetics, and long-term predictability.

After graduating from the Ho Chi Minh City University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Dr Thuy continued participating in advanced professional training programmes in countries with developed dental systems, including programmes associated with Harvard University in the United States, the University of Zurich in Switzerland, as well as institutions in Germany, Australia, Japan, and South Korea.

According to the clinic, continuous international education helps clinicians remain up to date with modern implantology, restorative dentistry, and digital treatment approaches aligned with global dentistry trends.

The clinic also noted that patient experience has become increasingly important in Vietnam’s premium dental market. In addition to treatment outcomes, many international patients place greater emphasis on communication, privacy, comfort, and personalised care throughout the treatment process.

Facilities at The East Rose Dental are designed to support consultation, treatment, and follow-up care in an environment intended to provide a more refined and patient-centred experience.

Industry observers believe Vietnam’s dental tourism sector may continue growing as more clinics invest in technology, professional education, and internationally aligned patient care standards.

For Vietnamese dental brands, this trend also presents an opportunity to strengthen trust among international communities while contributing to Việt Nam’s broader healthcare tourism reputation.

With more than 26 years of development, The East Rose Dental continues to position itself within Vietnam’s growing premium dental tourism market through ongoing investment in technology, clinical expertise, and personalised treatment approaches.

The East Rose Dental

Branch 1: 30–36 Phan Boi Chau Street, Ben Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, Việt Nam

Branch 2: 166 Đong Van Cong Street, Cat Lai Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, Việt Nam

Hotline: +84 908 321 455 | +84 931 857 885

Website: eastrosedental.com