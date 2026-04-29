IMG Phước Đông advances sustainable industrial ecosystem in Tây Ninh

On April 29, IMG Phước Đông JSC held the groundbreaking ceremony for the High-rise Factory Cluster – the 110kV Substation and Transmission Line (DZ&TBA) Project, along with the commencement ceremony for the Worker Housing and Expert Residential Development Project at Phước Đông Industrial Park and Port. The event marks a significant milestone in the development of an “FDI-ready” industrial zone, with a focus on optimising industrial land use and enhancing logistics connectivity in Tây Ninh Province.

The project has a total investment of over VND 3,623 billion and is master-planned as an integrated industrial ecosystem, focusing not only on manufacturing infrastructure but also incorporating residential areas for workers and experts. This approach aims to create a sustainable live–work environment aligned with the long-term investment trends of international enterprises.

One of the project’s key highlights is its energy component, featuring the participation of VFT BIO-GAS UG (Germany), which introduces initiatives related to “green steel” and biomass energy. This is considered a critical factor in elevating environmental standards while enhancing the industrial park’s competitive advantage amid the global green transition.

In addition to industrial development, IMG Phước Đông places strong emphasis on investment in education. IMG Tân Lân High School, developed by IMG Phước Đông with a total investment of approximately VND 150 billion, represents a key pillar in its community development strategy.

This facility not only meets the educational needs of workers’ families in the area but also demonstrates the company’s commitment to “sustainable development, community orientation, and long-term engagement”.

The project involves key partners and contractors such as BIDV, KTG, ICC, and YC-Tec, ensuring quality execution and adherence to timelines. Their collaboration provides a solid foundation for establishing a modern industrial ecosystem where manufacturing, living, and education are seamlessly integrated.

Information

• Project: Phước Đông Industrial Park and Port

• Orientation: FDI-ready, optimised land use, enhanced logistics connectivity

• Ecosystem: Manufacturing – worker and expert housing – education

• Energy: VFT BIO-GAS UG (Germany), advancing green steel and biomass

• Education: IMG Tân Lân High School (~VND 150 billion)

• Partners: BIDV, KTG, ICC, YC-Tec

• Message: Sustainable development, community-oriented, long-term commitment

• Website: www.imgphuocdong.vn