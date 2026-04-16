Sun Festival debuts immersive summer experience at Bà Nà Hills

Creating a multi-experience summer festival atmosphere

The launch of the Sun Festival signals a new direction in Bà Nà’s festival strategy. Previous summers were centred on beer-themed formats, from Oktoberfest-inspired events to the SunKraft Beer Festival.

This year, Bà Nà moves beyond a food- and beer-driven model to a multi-layered summer festival experience within the Sun Kingdom, where beer and cuisine serve as creative inspiration, shaping performances, games, retail offerings and interactive activities into a unified festival ecosystem.

Food at the Sun Festival is elevated beyond traditional stalls into multi-sensory live experiences. Visitors can observe the entire preparation process in real time, from the sound of sizzling pans and the aroma of grilling to the precise techniques of chefs, before tasting each creation.

Kebab stations, hot dog counters, pastry booths and the signature Bà Nà sausage grill come together to form a vibrant European-style street food landscape. The experience is designed to be immersive and accessible, encouraging visitors to engage, connect and share in a continuous flow of festival energy.

Visitors are also treated to an engaging line-up of skill showcases, artistic performances and interactive activities held throughout the day, creating a lively, all-day entertainment experience.

The highlight is a series of debut skill showcases that deliver fresh, emotionally engaging experiences. Around the Church area and Octagon Square, the ‘Happy Cleaners Performance’ surprises audiences by bringing the ‘unsung performers’ – the cleaning staff – onto the stage. Using familiar tools such as brooms and cloths, they transform everyday tasks into playful choreography, creating moments of laughter and positive energy for visitors.

Meanwhile, ‘Pizza Time’ offers a new perspective on culinary experiences, turning the kitchen into a live performance stage. At Brasserie restaurant, guests can watch chefs deliver skilful pizza dough-tossing acts, transforming each stage of preparation into a distinctive performance piece.

Complementing Bà Nà’s signature shows – such as Love in the Sky, Malambo and Cancan – alongside a range of international music performances across diverse styles, the cabaret show After Glow helps create a vibrant, multi-layered artistic landscape during the festival season.

A diverse range of new must-try experiences

Set against the rich aromas of premium craft beer and Bà Nà’s signature grilled sausages, visitors can immerse themselves in a lively atmosphere featuring daily competitive mini-games. Highlights include the ‘Beer King Hunt’ challenge for speed enthusiasts, as well as the endurance contest ‘Keg Holding’, where participants lift 20-kilogram beer kegs under the energetic hosting of the Beer King mascot.

This is also when Bà Nà Peak reveals the most dazzling beauty of its floral landscapes. Amid the site’s distinctive four-seasons-in-a-day climate, visitors can stroll leisurely through Rosa Garden, where thousands of roses are in full bloom, or admire the ethereal hydrangeas that blanket the pathways of Le Jardin d’Amour.

The journey of experiencing the Sun Festival becomes even more memorable with visits to its iconic landmarks: from the Golden Bridge – a silk-like ribbon emerging through the clouds – to the Sun God Waterfall, featuring a masterpiece of 43 bronze statues, and the French Village, whose timeless architecture recreates a poetic ‘Little Paris’ in the heart of the mountains.

Notably, the 2026 Sun Festival also marks the introduction of four themed realms in Bà Nà, each representing a distinct world and an iconic character. Visitors can explore the romantic, untouched landscapes of the Magical Realm, governed by the deity Vanna; experience the lively atmosphere of the Sun Kingdom, home to celebrations led by the Sun King; take in poetic sunsets in the Moon Kingdom alongside the Moon Queen; and conclude their journey in quiet reflection at the Origin Realm, accompanied by the sacred Crane spirit.

This upcoming April 30 – May 1 holiday, the Sun Festival stands out as an unmissable destination for visitors to Đà Nẵng, where every step leads into a new realm of emotion, and every moment is worth cherishing.