One student killed, another injured in shovel attack in HCM City

HCM CITY — A student was killed while his friend was injured after a man allegedly attacked two 14-year-old schoolboys with a shovel in HCM City's Xuân Thới Sơn Commune on Monday, authorities said.

Police have detained the suspect and opened a murder investigation as they work to determine the motive behind the attack and assess the man's mental condition.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred on Xuân Thới Sơn 16 Road when two male students were travelling on an electric bicycle.

Investigators said the suspect, identified only as Hoàng, suddenly rushed towards the boys carrying a shovel and attacked them.

One student managed to escape despite sustaining injuries. The second victim was struck and collapsed unconscious on the roadside.

Residents nearby rushed both victims to Hóc Môn Regional General Hospital for emergency treatment. However, the more seriously injured student died before reaching the hospital.

The suspect was immediately held for questioning.

Authorities said the suspect displayed signs of mental instability, which is consistent with neighbours' accounts, but noted that his psychiatric condition has not yet been formally determined.

The police has then initiated proceedings to investigate him for murder.

Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the attack, including the suspect's motive and whether any mental health issues may have played a role in the incident. — VNS