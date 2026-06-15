Nearly 18 million unverified phone numbers face service suspension

HÀ NỘI — Around 18 million mobile phone numbers whose users have not completed identity verification had their outgoing call and messaging services suspended from Monday (June 15).

The action was taken in line with Circular No 08/2026/TT-BKHCN, which took effect on April 15.

Under the circular, telecom service providers were required to notify customers and request them to verify their information within 60 days of the regulation taking effect.

The document was part of the measures by the authorities and service operators to clean up the telecommunications market.

Unregistered phone numbers are said to have contributed to spam calls, messages and fraudulent activities.

According to the Authority of Telecommunications (under the Ministry of Science and Technology), preliminary data from telecom operators showed that more than 93 million phone numbers have been verified through the national identification app VNeID. More than two million numbers were confirmed as unregistered.

Service providers also said that of the 18 million unverified numbers, roughly 10 million are highly likely to no longer be in use or may be pre-activated SIM cards.

This assessment was based on behavioural analysis, such as a lack of activity or multiple SIM cards registered to a single person.

Mobile subscribers who remain unverified 60 days after the one-way suspension takes effect will have both incoming and outgoing services suspended.

Five days later, the phone numbers will be reclaimed by operators in accordance with regulations. — VNS