Universities cooperate for stronger development at ATU-Net International Staff Week 2026

HÀ NỘI — More than 30 delegates have gathered at the annual ATU-Net International Staff Week 2026 to find ways to upskill staff working in international cooperation, foster strong relationships and strengthen collaboration among member institutions.

Hosted by Phenikaa University in Hà Nội, the event takes place from August 17-19.

Themed 'ATU-Net Universities as Impact Hubs – Advancing Learning, Innovation and Sustainable Development', the event will see leaders, lecturers and staff from 18 educational institutions discusse and share their experiences in strengthening team capabilities through specific objectives.

These include Learning and Quality Assurance, Digital Mobility and Collaborative Online International Learning, the Sustainable Development Goals, Artificial Intelligence in Integrative Healthcare and Networking and Cultural Exchange.

"The theme of this Staff Week says something simple but important: universities can no longer stand apart from the world. AI, digital transformation, and climate change are reshaping how we live and work. Universities must respond – not just by teaching, but by creating real impact," said Associate Professor Dr Lê Anh Sơn, president of Phenikaa University.

He said that no university could do anything alone. That's why this week matters so much to the Vietnamese institute, he noted.

"Over the next three days, you will discuss quality standards linked to industry, sustainable tourism, the SDGs, research commercialisation and AI in healthcare. You will also visit our planetarium and hospital, enjoy a gala dinner and explore Hà Nội’s Old Quarter. I hope you leave with new ideas – and new friends," he told attendees.

Associate Professor Dr Mohd Ariffin Abu Hassan, chairman of the ATU-Net Steering Committee, said: "The International Staff Week provides an excellent platform for participants to exchange experiences, learn from one another, discover innovative practices and establish long-lasting professional networks. More importantly, they lay the foundation for future collaborations in teaching, research, staff mobility and institutional development.

"Today, universities are no longer viewed solely as centres for teaching and research. We are expected to become drivers of innovation, contributors to sustainable development and trusted partners in addressing the complex challenges facing our societies.

"Through collaboration, interdisciplinary approaches and international engagement, universities can play a transformative role in shaping a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient future."

He added that participants would engage in discussions on a range of highly relevant topics designed not only to enhance professional knowledge and competencies, but also to inspire new ideas and collaborative initiatives among member institutions.

"I encourage each of you to make the most of this opportunity by actively participating in the discussions, sharing your expertise, asking questions and building meaningful connections with fellow participants," he said.

At the conclusion of the first day of the event, Phenikaa established two partnerships with fellow network members through the formal exchange of a Letter of Intent with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia and a Memorandum of Understanding with Mindanao State University – Zamboanga Sibugay Campus.

ATU-Net aims to support member universities in achieving world class quality of education and research in engineering and technology through strategic international alliances.

Phenikaa, a member since 2020, is the only Vietnamese representative. It is the third time that the university has hosted an ATU-Net event. — VNS