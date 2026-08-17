Đà Nẵng arrests foreign female tourist for theft of property worth over $19,000

ĐÀ NẴNG — A foreign tourist has been arrested over the theft of luxury items worth more than US$19,000.

Russian national Enola Lugai is accused of breaking into an unlocked villa at the Wyndham Resort in Điện Bàn Đông Ward, the central city of Đà Nẵng.

The 39-year-old woman admitted to police she took a Rolex watch, a Louis Vuitton handbag, one pair of Bulgari sunglasses and a Hapas handbag belonging to another tourist from Saudi Arabia.

After committing the offence, the suspect took a taxi to the city centre to evade detection but was quickly traced by police and apprehended more than a day later during an intensive investigation, at a hotel in the city.

All the items taken during the theft, worth an estimated VNĐ500 million, have been recovered by police.

At the police station, the suspect admitted to the criminal act, citing financial difficulties as the motive.

Đà Nẵng City Police are continuing with the investigation in accordance with legal provisions. — VNS