Opening ceremony for new school year, inauguration of border schools to be held together

HÀ NỘI — The opening ceremony for the 2026–2027 school year and inauguration ceremony for new boarding schools in border communes will be held simultaneously nationwide on September 5, according to the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET).

The joint event is intended to create a joyful and inspiring atmosphere for the contingent of teachers, education managers, pupils and students as they enter the new school year.

It also demonstrates the attention of the Party and the State paid to education and training, especially education for ethnic groups and residents of mountainous, border and island areas.

The activities also aim to raise awareness of the initial results achieved after one year of carrying out the Politburo’s Resolution 71-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in education and training development, and to confirm the resolve to continue innovating and raising the quality of education, ensure equity in education access and provide better services for students in disadvantaged and border areas.

According to the MoET, the joint ceremony will be held in a solemn, economical and effective manner. Content should be concise, educationally meaningful and leave a positive impression on pupils, teachers and society.

Under the MoET's plan, the inauguration ceremony for boarding schools in land border communes will take place from 7.30 to 8am. This will be followed by the national joint opening ceremony programme from 8 to 8.45am.

After that, education institutions will continue to hold start-of-year activities according to their unit plans.

The national joint opening ceremony is expected to include the following agenda items: a flag salute and singing of the National Anthem; a statement of purpose and introduction of dignitaries; a report by the MoET; guiding remarks by Party and State leaders; the ceremonial drum beat to officially start off the 2026–2027 school year; and the conclusion of the joint programme.

Free health examinations in Hà Nội

The Hà Nội Department of Health has informed residents that from August 18 to September 4, the city aims for all children under six years of age in preschool establishments and students aged six to under 18 in general education institutions across the capital to receive free periodic health examinations.

Examination results will be used to assess students' health status and will also be added to electronic health records. Health examination information will also be integrated into electronic school reports, serving the management of children’s and students’ health throughout their lives, starting from this year onwards.

To prepare for these health examinations, on August 15 the Hà Nội Department of Health conducted training for medical professionals, with the participation of specialised health division representatives, the Hà Nội Centre for Disease Control and delegates from local health stations and People’s Committees across the city.

Examinations and results must be communicated to parents or caregivers within 24–48 hours after the examination concludes, the department said.

Where illnesses are detected or further paraclinical tests are required, children and students would be referred through their health insurance pathway if they have insurance, or to appropriate medical examination and treatment facilities.

In his instructions at the training, deputy director of the Hà Nội Department of Health Vũ Cao Cương said that the health examinations for children and students must be suited to the capacity of each unit and the characteristics of each locality.

The Medical Services Division under the Hà Nội Department of Health would guide implementation, standardising professional procedures and forms for health examinations and reviewing the capacities of treatment facilities and health stations.

At the same time, it would provide training on updating data in the electronic health record system and regularly monitor and report on data interoperability.

Cương also proposed that public hospitals, as well as eligible private hospitals and clinics, participate in examinations at the request of local People’s Committees to ensure that health examinations are conducted in a synchronised, timely and substantive manner, helping improve the care and protection of children’s and students’ health in Hà Nội. — VNS