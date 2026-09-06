NA President departs for official visits to RoK, Mongolia

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) President Trần Thanh Mẫn and his spouse, Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nga, along with a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, departed Hà Nội on Sunday (September 6) for official visits to the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Mongolia.

The visits, which will run through September 11, are made at the invitations of Speaker of the National Assembly of the RoK Cho Jeong-sik and his spouse, and Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt and his wife.

The delegation includes Party Central Committee members: Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng, NA Vice President Nguyễn Thị Thhanh, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Lê Quang Mạnh, Chairman of the NA Committee on National Defence, Security and Foreign Relations Lê Tấn Tới, Chairman of the NA Committee on Science, Technology and Environment and Chairman of the Việt Nam–RoK Parliamentary Friendship Group Nguyễn Thanh Hải, Chairman of the NA Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs Phan Văn Mãi, and Chairman of the NA Committee for Deputy Affairs Nguyễn Hữu Đồng. Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission Hoàng Trung Dũng, Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Publicity Trần Thanh Lâm, and representatives from several ministries and localities, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, and the Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour also joined the delegation.

The top legislator’s official visits to the RoK and Mongolia are expected to contribute to the implementation of the Party's foreign policy outlined at its 14th National Congress and Politburo Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW, while further translating into concrete action the directions and agreements reached by high-ranking leaders of Vietnam and the two partners.

The visits affirm Việt Nam's commitment and desire to further advance its comprehensive strategic partnership with the RoK and comprehensive partnership with Mongolia in an increasingly substantive, effective and sustainable manner.

NA President Mẫn's first official visits to the RoK and Mongolia in his current capacity underscore the importance Việt Nam attaches to its bilateral ties and the important role of parliamentary diplomacy in its overall relations with the two countries. — VNA/VNS