Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment dismissed for wrongdoings

HÀ NỘI — Standing Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Gia Túc on September 4 signed a decision on disciplinary action against Hoàng Trung, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment.

Under Decision No. 1722/QD-TTg, Trung was dismissed from office for violations and shortcomings in his work, for which the Party Central Committee's Secretariat had also imposed disciplinary action.

The disciplinary measure took effect from the date Decision No. 276-QDNS/TW, issued by the Secretariat on July 31, 2026, came into force.

On July 28, the Secretariat considered a proposal from the Party Central Committee's Commission for Inspection concerning disciplinary action against Trung for his wrongdoings.

The Secretariat found that Trung, a member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment, had shown degradation in political ideology, morality and lifestyle, and violated Party regulations and State laws.

He was also found to have violated regulations on what Party members are banned from doing and the responsibility for leading by example, causing very serious consequences, public concern and significant damage to the reputation of the Party organisation, locality and agency where he worked.

Taking into account the nature, seriousness, consequences and causes of the violations, as well as the Party’s regulations on disciplining members for violations, the Secretariat decided to expel Hoàng Trung from the Party. — VNA/VNS