Top leader and spouse to visit Russia, France

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation will pay a state visit to Russia and an official visit to France, and attend the International Space Summit in Paris from September 7 to 12.

The visits will be made at the invitations of Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — VNA/VNS