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Home Politics & Law

Top leader and spouse to visit Russia, France

September 04, 2026 - 18:00
The visits will be made at the invitations of Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron.
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation will pay a state visit to Russia and an official visit to France, and attend the International Space Summit in Paris from September 7 to 12.

The visits will be made at the invitations of Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — VNA/VNS

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