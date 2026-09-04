Myanmar President arrives in Hà Nội, beginning official visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing and his spouse arrived in Hà Nội on Friday, beginning their three-day official visit to Việt Nam.

The visit was made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm and his spouse.

The Myanmar delegation was welcomed at the Nội Bài International Airport by Chairman of the Presidential Office Lê Khánh Hải and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Hoàng Long.

Accompanying Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing and his spouse, Kyu Kyu Hla, are Minister of the Office of the President Khin Maung Yi; Minister for Foreign Affairs Tin Maung Swe; Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation Min Naung; Minister of Industry and Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises Development Charlie Than; Minister of Commerce Tun Ohn; Chief of General Staff, General Ko Ko Oo; Chief Minister of Yangon Region Aung Naing Thu; Chief of the Office of the Quartermaster General, Lieutenant General Zaw Myo Tin; Ambassador of Myanmar to Việt Nam Wai Linn; among others.

Before becoming President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar in April 10, 2026, Min Aung Hlaing had held various positions in the Myanmar Armed Forces, including Commander of a Light Infantry Division; Commander of the Bureau of Special Operations; and Chief of General Staff of the Army, Navy and Air Force. He served as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces from 2011 to 2026.

During his tenure as Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces, he visited Việt Nam three times.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Myanmar Nguyễn Anh Đức, this is President Min Aung Hlaing's first official visit to Việt Nam since Myanmar completed its general election in January 2026 and established a new government in April 2026. It is also the highest-level exchange between the two countries since 2019.

The visit holds great importance, contributing to consolidating the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperative partnership between Việt Nam and Myanmar, strengthening political trust, and expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation, the ambassador said. — VNA/VNS