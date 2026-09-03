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Home Politics & Law

Outgoing ambassador pledges continued contributions to France–Việt Nam relations

September 03, 2026 - 20:45
Outgoing French Ambassador to Việt Nam Olivier Brochet said he was pleased to have directly contributed to the dynamic development of bilateral ties, particularly the elevation of Việt Nam–France relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and their expansion into a growing number of new areas.
Politburo Member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung (right) and outgoing French Ambassador to Việt Nam Olivier Brochet at their meeting on September 3 in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Politburo Member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung on Thursday received outgoing French Ambassador to Việt Nam Olivier Brochet who affirmed that regardless of his future position, he will continue contributing to the friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between France and Việt Nam.

Congratulating the ambassador on the completion of his successful tenure, Trung praised his efforts and active contributions during a particularly dynamic period in bilateral relations, notably the elevation of the ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the adoption of the Việt Nam–France Action Plan for 2026–28 to implement the Joint Statement on the upgrade.

On the basis of the new framework of bilateral relations, he called on the two sides to maintain delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels, and make economic, trade and investment cooperation on par with their potential. He also urged the two countries to seek breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation, energy, aerospace, transport and railways; and deepen defence-security, healthcare, education-training, cultural and local-level collaboration.

Brochet said he was pleased to have directly contributed to the dynamic development of bilateral ties, particularly the elevation of Việt Nam–France relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and their expansion into a growing number of new areas.

He also spoke highly of the important role played by the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in connecting, coordinating and promoting cooperation initiatives between the two countries. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam France diplomatic relations

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