NA Standing Committee makes preparations for assembly's second session

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened its sixth session in Hà Nội on Thursday with a focus on preparations for the second session of the 16th NA in October and November.

The sixth session will be held in two phases over nearly six days, with more than 40 items on the agenda.

NA President Trần Thanh Mẫn said legislative affairs must place quality, feasibility and development requirements at the forefront.

During this session, the NA Standing Committee will give opinions on 31 of the 41 draft laws and resolutions expected to be submitted to the NA at its second session.

Many of these bills have a broad scope and significant impacts on the operation of the State apparatus, citizens and businesses, particularly in economic activities.

Previously, the NA Standing Committee had commented on two of the 41 draft laws at its July session and eight at its August session.

President Mẫn urged the submitting agencies to prepare documents carefully, ensuring a solid political, legal, scientific and practical foundation.

Policies must be clear and feasible and address real-world problems accurately, while firmly avoiding sectoral or local interests. No additional procedures or costs should be created, and difficulties should not be shifted onto citizens and businesses, he said.

The NA President called for tighter discipline in legislative work and in preparations for NA sessions.

Regarding the 2027 legislative programme, he urged a focused and targeted selection of priorities, giving precedence to urgent issues, institutional bottlenecks and emerging areas where the legal framework needs to be completed to promote development.

With the 16th NA’s second session expected to consider nearly 60 items, including many issues of great importance, President Mẫn said preparations must begin early, with long-term planning and coordination from the outset.

As the NA makes decisions on important issues with long-term impacts, deputies must have sufficient time, information and grounds to mull them over and make decisions with the highest possible consideration, he said.

The NA President stressed that the greater the workload, the more efforts must be made, with responsibility pursued through to the end. — VNS