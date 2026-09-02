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Home Politics & Law

US President, State Secretary congratulate Việt Nam on National Day

September 02, 2026 - 11:58
The US values its flourishing partnership with Việt Nam, particularly through the progress made under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and our shared commitment to peace, prosperity, and stability across the Indo-Pacific region
The flow of traffic passing by the display boards featuring materials from the autumn of 1945 creates an intersection between the past and the present, evoking the moment the nation won its independence 81 years ago. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — President of the United States of America Donald Trump has extended a congratulatory message to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and the Vietnamese people on the occasion of Việt Nam's 81st National Day (September 2, 1945–2026), while valuing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

In his message, President Trump commended the strength and resilience of the Vietnamese people, a "legacy that continues to inspire the friendship our nations proudly share today."

“The US values its flourishing partnership with Việt Nam, particularly through the progress made under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and our shared commitment to peace, prosperity, and stability across the Indo-Pacific region,” he affirmed.

The US President also commended Việt Nam's growing global leadership as a partner to the US, including its distinguished role as a founding member supporting the Board of Peace, and expressed expectations that the two countries would build on this progress and working together to ensure shared prosperity and security in the future.

He also wished "greater success, peace, and prosperity" to Việt Nam in the year ahead.

Also on September 1, in the statement posted on the website of the US Department of State, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended his warmest congratulations to the Government and people of Việt Nam on the occasion of the country’s 81st National Day.

He affirmed that the US values its flourishing partnership with Việt Nam, particularly the progress achieved under the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and shared commitment to peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region.— VNS

Vietnam US diplomatic relations

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