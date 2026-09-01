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Home Politics & Law

PM orders quick response after fatal Gia Lai vehicle rollover

September 01, 2026 - 19:21
The Ministry of Public Security was designated the standing agency to assist the PM in monitoring and reporting the progress as required.
The traffic accident in Gia Lai Province on Monday morning left four people dead and many others injured. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng issued an urgent dispatch to address the aftermath of a passenger vehicle rollover in the central province of Gia Lai, which left four people dead and many others injured.

He asked the Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee to direct relevant agencies and units to pool all available personnel and provide the best possible medical care and medicines for the injured, minimise loss of life and property, and support the injured and families of the deceased.

The accident cause must be clarified while collectives and individuals involved must be held accountable, he requested.

Ministries, agencies and localities must continue strictly and effectively following the PM’s directions, deploy all necessary personnel and vehicles to maintain traffic safety and order, prevent similar incidents, and ensure a safe holiday.

The Ministry of Public Security was designated the standing agency to assist the PM in monitoring and reporting the progress as required. — VNA/VNS

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