Myanmar President, spouse to pay official visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing and his spouse will pay an official visit to Việt Nam from September 4 to 6.

The visit will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm and his spouse, according to an announcement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued on Tuesday.

The visit comes shortly after Vietnamese Foreign Minister Lê Hoài Trung's official visit to Myanmar, where he and his Myanmar counterpart co-chaired the 10th meeting of the Việt Nam–Myanmar Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation on August 26.

The two sides agreed to promote cooperation in areas including infrastructure, information technology, consumer goods manufacturing, agriculture and digital transformation, while seeking to facilitate trade and investment.

Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing also expressed support for Vietnamese businesses operating in Myanmar, particularly in telecommunications, education, agriculture, food processing, logistics, digital transformation and science and technology. — VNS