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Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese leaders extend condolences to Algeria over deadly forest fires

August 30, 2026 - 20:26
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm on Sunday sent condolences to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.
Vehicles are burnt to the ground in a forest fire in the mountainous province of Jijel, north-eastern Algeria, on August 27. — XINHUA/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm on Sunday sent condolences to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune over forest fires in several northeastern provinces that have caused serious loss of life and property.

Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng extended condolences to Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb. Meanwhile, National Assembly President Trần Thanh Mẫn called his message of condolences to President of the Council of the Nation (Senate) Azzouz Nasri and Speaker of the People's National Assembly (Lower House) Khalida Boufedeche.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung also sent condolences to Minister of Foreign Affairs, the National Community Abroad and African Affairs Ahmed Attaf. — VNA/VNS

 

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