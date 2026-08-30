Việt Nam’s National Day celebrated in Thailand, Japan, Brazil

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s diplomatic missions in Thailand, Japan, and Brazil have held ceremonies marking the 81st National Day anniversary of Việt Nam (September 2, 1945 – 2026).

At a celebration on Saturday, Vietnamese Consul General in Khon Kaen Đinh Hoàng Linh affirmed that over 81 years of national construction and development, Việt Nam has continuously advanced and achieved significant milestones, proactively and actively integrated into the world, fostered economic growth, and expanded foreign relations, thereby increasingly asserting its role and standing in the region and on the international stage.

Highlighting the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam–Thailand diplomatic relations (August 6, 1976 – 2026), he emphasised that this is a significant occasion for both countries to look towards a future of increasingly fruitful cooperation. He expressed deep gratitude to generations of leaders, diplomats, organisations, local authorities, and the people of Thailand, particularly those in the northeastern region, for their contributions to the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The Consul General noted that building upon the friendship and cooperation over the past five decades, and with continuously strengthened political trust, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and Thailand will keep growing substantively, serving the interests of both peoples and standing as a model of development cooperation within ASEAN.

In his congratulatory remarks, Khon Kaen Governor Khajornkiat Rakphanitmanee highlighted the enduring and close-knit relationship between the peoples of Thailand and Việt Nam. He noted the two nations share many similarities in culture, social traditions, and ways of life, creating a foundation for enhanced exchanges, mutual learning, and cooperation across various areas such as trade, investment, tourism, education, culture, and the arts.

The official particularly underlined the unceasing development of cooperative ties between sister localities, including Khon Kaen and Đà Nẵng City.

Meanwhile, Sanan Angubolkul, President of the Thailand–Vietnam Friendship Association, expressed confidence that the two countries will continue to move forward together, fostering socio-economic development and further strengthening the friendship between their peoples.

On Friday, the Consulate General of Việt Nam in Osaka, Japan, held a ceremony with the participation of about 400 guests, including government officials, lawmakers, local council members, representatives from Japanese agencies, organisations, and businesses, along with consuls general of various countries in the Kansai region, and representatives of Vietnamese community associations.

In his remarks, Vietnamese Consul General in Osaka Nguyễn Trường Sơn said that after 81 years of national development and safeguarding, particularly following 40 years of Đổi mới (renewal), Việt Nam is entering a new phase of development with a strong aspiration to advance.

He affirmed that the Việt Nam–Japan relationship is currently in its prime, adding the Kansai region shares deep ties with Việt Nam and holds significant potential for cooperation.

With a population of over 130,000, the Vietnamese community in Kansai is currently one of the largest foreign communities in the region, he said, thanking local authorities and people for their continued support for the Vietnamese community.

Sơn expressed his confidence that the Việt Nam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including the cooperation between Việt Nam and Kansai, will continue to develop productively and extensively. He also called for strengthened ties in potential areas such as science–technology, innovation, digital transformation, green transition, high-quality human resources training, health care, tourism, and cultural exchange.

At the ceremony, Osaka Deputy Governor Morioka Takekazu read a congratulatory letter from Osaka Governor Yoshimura Hirofumi on the occasion of Việt Nam's National Day. The letter commended the efforts by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Osaka in fostering relations between Osaka, the Kansai region, and Việt Nam. It affirmed the expanding cooperation across various fields and highlighted the increasingly positive contributions by the Vietnamese community to Osaka's development.

Nara Governor Yamashita Makoto, Wakayama Governor Miyazaki Izumi, the mayors of Higashiosaka, Sakai and Wakayama, along with various Japanese politicians and local officials, expressed their delight at the flourishing friendship and cooperation with Việt Nam. They also highly valued Vietnamese people’s contributions to their respective localities and called for stronger exchanges, mutual understanding, and bonds between the peoples of both sides.

On this occasion, Sơn presented the Friendship Order of Việt Nam to Takashima Akihiko, founder of Kyoei Steel Corporation and Vice President of the Japan–Vietnam Friendship Association in the Kansai region, and Oike Koji, a member of the same association, in recognition of their considerable contributions to the two countries’ friendship and people-to-people ties.

To mark the 81st National Day anniversary, the Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil organised a ceremony in Brasilia on August 27, attracting Brazilian Deputy Foreign Minister Susan Kleebank, along with numerous representatives from the parliament, government, and diplomatic corps, as well as members of the Vietnamese community in the South American nation.

Ambassador Bùi Văn Nghị highlighted the historical significance of the August Revolution and the moment President Hồ Chí Minh read the Declaration of Independence, founding the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam (now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam) and ushering in an era of independence and freedom.

Regarding Việt Nam–Brazil relations, he affirmed that Brazil plays an increasingly important role in Việt Nam's foreign policy. Following more than 37 years of diplomatic relations, and particularly since the elevation of their ties to a Strategic Partnership in November 2024, bilateral relations have entered a new phase of development.

Việt Nam stands ready to serve as a bridge for Brazil to reinforce ties with ASEAN and the Asia-Pacific region, and views Brazil as a key partner for expanding cooperation with South America and Latin America, Nghị went on.

Speaking on behalf of the Brazilian Government, Kleebank conveyed Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira’s congratulations to the Government and people of Việt Nam on the National Day. She also hailed the unyieldingness, perseverance, and determination of the Vietnamese people in their journey of national construction and development, transforming Việt Nam into a dynamic economy with increasing integration and a respected voice on the international stage.

The official added that despite the geographical distance, Brazil and Việt Nam are growing closer, sharing many similarities regarding coffee, football, and their perspectives on peace, sustainable development, and a fair international order.

Bilateral relations are reaping more tangible benefits, evidenced by the presence of Brazilian beef on Vietnamese dining tables and Vietnamese tilapia in Brazilian supermarkets, she continued, anticipating that negotiations for a preferential trade agreement between the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) and Việt Nam will generate further momentum for trade, investment, and people-to-people ties. — VNA/VNS