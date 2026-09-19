Rising river levels in Quảng Trị prompt warnings of flash floods, landslides

QUẢNG TRỊ — The hydro-meteorological station in the central province of Quảng Trị has warned of a risk of flooding along the province’s rivers from Saturday to Sunday, which may cause risks of flash floods and landslides in mountainous and midland areas.

Heavy rains fell across the province from Friday night to Saturday morning, causing most river levels to rise rapidly and approach the lowest warning level (Level 1), according to the station's reports.

The water level in the Kiến Giang River, one of the major rivers in Quảng Trị, is higher than most at Level 2.

If water levels continue to rise, flooding may occur on Saturday and Sunday, with water levels in the upper reaches of some rivers forecast to exceed Level 2.

The downstream of the Kiến Giang River is forecast to reach levels 1 or 2, while other smaller rivers are expected to remain below Level 1.

Authorities in Quảng Trị Province have advised communal agencies and forces to proactively implement response plans for inundation, flash floods and landslides.

Response forces have been instructed to stand by in high-risk areas to monitor the flood situation and promptly implement measures to ensure public safety.

At low-water crossings, rivers, streams and areas at risk of or already affected by landslides, competent authorities must install warning signs and deploy personnel to control access, preventing people and vehicles from passing when conditions are unsafe.

They must also carry out plans to evacuate residents from dangerous areas when necessary. — VNS