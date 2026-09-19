Connecting heritage, creativity and the market

From traditional materials and craftsmanship to modern designs and new products, stronger connections between artisans, young designers, training institutions, businesses and the market can help bring Việt Nam’s craft village heritage into contemporary life.
Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Trần Trung Tính said the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) will create all favorable conditions for the Vietnamese-German University (VGU) in HCM City to execute key national science tasks, develop next-generation research laboratories, and supply high-quality human resources for the country.
Police in the southern province of Đồng Nai have completed their investigation into the killing of a mother and her two children earlier this month and recommended that 21-year-old Nguyễn Đức Anh face murder and illegal use of military weapons charges, authorities said on Friday.
The development of day-care centres for older people was first proposed one year ago by Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, who said the model should be developed nationwide to help older people combat loneliness.
At around 2pm on Friday, while processing passengers at the immigration counter at the Móng Cái International Border Gate, the officers noticed Liang Ruizhuang, 67, Chinese nationality, suddenly faint, lose consciousness and become unable to stand unaided.
Minister of Public Security Gen. Lương Tam Quang directed the Bắc Ninh City Police to complete its organisational structure promptly and assign officers and soldiers according to their capabilities and strengths to meet operational requirements.