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Home Society

Connecting heritage, creativity and the market

September 19, 2026 - 15:10
From traditional materials and craftsmanship to modern designs and new products, stronger connections between artisans, young designers, training institutions, businesses and the market can help bring Việt Nam’s craft village heritage into contemporary life.

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