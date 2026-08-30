Rebalancing trade, boosting investment, expanding defence ties top US Ambassador priorities

HÀ NỘI — United States Ambassador to Việt Nam Jennifer Wicks has identified deeper economic and investment ties, more balanced trade, expanded defence and security cooperation and stronger people-to-people links as her main priorities in her tenure.

Wicks, who arrived in Việt Nam in July, said she wanted to translate the countries' Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into concrete projects and outcomes, as Washington and Hà Nội prepare to mark the third anniversary of the relationship's historic upgrade.

"It is a true honour to represent the United States and the American people in a country that is such an important strategic partner of the United States," Wicks told a media roundtable in Hà Nội, her first since taking up the position.

"When I met General Secretary and President Tô Lâm, he emphasised he is committed to continue moving this relationship forward. I too share that commitment," Wicks said.

The ambassador said the US–Việt Nam relationship now covered a wide-ranging, future-oriented agenda, including political and security cooperation, law enforcement, economic relations, health, education and people-to-people exchanges.

Trade, investment high on agenda

Ambassador Wicks said promoting US business interests in Việt Nam would be one of her highest priorities, pointing to the rapid expansion of bilateral trade since the two countries established diplomatic relations, adding that she wanted to ensure Vietnamese authorities and consumers were aware of the products and services offered by US companies.

Since the start of her tenure, she had already engaged with Vietnamese counterparts on issues involving aviation, energy, technology, and defence.

Wicks welcomed the Vietnamese Government's willingness to discuss US concerns over market access, as well as regulatory and bureaucratic barriers facing American businesses.

She said the two sides needed to continue working to address such obstacles and ensure a "level playing field" for US companies operating in Việt Nam.

Wicks also framed US policy in terms of supporting Việt Nam's own economic and national development goals, while advancing US' own interests.

She said the welcome she had received from top leader Tô Lâm and other senior Vietnamese officials had been "incredibly warm and engaging".

"I also believe that a strong, prosperous, independent, and resilient Việt Nam is something that benefits both our country," she said.

Robust defence ties

Asked on the defence cooperation, Ambassador Wicks cited the recent visit of the USS George Washington to Việt Nam's central city of Đà Nẵng in July as an example of the robust scope of military-to-military engagement which forms "an important pillar in the bilateral relationship."

Wicks said she had toured the aircraft carrier during the visit and also visited a Vietnamese naval ship – which she understood as a rare activity, describing the experience as an example of what the two countries were achieving together.

Washington and Hà Nội were working together in areas from addressing war legacy issues to law enforcement, countering crime, and maritime security.

"Earlier this year, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, and most recently Admiral Samuel Paparo, have all reaffirmed the United States' commitment to continuing to support and advance the war legacy partnership, as well as looking at other areas of defence and security cooperation. I too echo that commitment," the diplomat told the media. — VNS