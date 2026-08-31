Vietnamese leaders extend congratulations to Malaysia on National Day

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm has sent a congratulatory message to King of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar on the occasion of the country's 69th National Day (August 31, 1957 – 2026).

On the same occasion, Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng sent congratulations to his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim; and National Assembly President Trần Thanh Mẫn cabled congratulatory messages to Speaker of the House of Representatives Johari bin Abdul and President of the Senate Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung also sent a congratulatory letter to Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato' Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan. — VNA/VNS