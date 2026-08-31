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Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam's National Day celebrated in Bangladesh

August 31, 2026 - 20:54
The Vietnamese Embassy in Bangladesh hosted a ceremony in Dhaka on August 30 evening to celebrate the 81st anniversary of Việt Nam's National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2026).
Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Nguyễn Mạnh Cường (centre) and Bangladeshi State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam (fourth from right) pose for a group photo with ambassadors of several ASEAN member states to Bangladesh. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Embassy in Bangladesh hosted a ceremony in Dhaka on August 30 evening to celebrate the 81st anniversary of Việt Nam's National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2026).

The event saw the presence of Bangladeshi State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam, representatives of Bangladeshi ministries and agencies, the diplomatic corps, international organisations, associations and businesses, as well as Vietnamese people living and working in Bangladesh.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Nguyễn Mạnh Cường highlighted the historical significance of the August Revolution on August 19, 1945 and President Hồ Chí Minh's reading of the Declaration of Independence, which gave birth to the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, on September 2, 1945.

He noted that after four decades of Đổi mới (Renewal), Việt Nam has made significant achievements, becoming a dynamic economy with a GDP of US$514 billion in 2025, economic growth of 8.02 per cent, total trade turnover of $930 billion and more than $38.4 billion in registered foreign direct investment (FDI).

Việt Nam has established diplomatic relations with 195 countries and developed cooperation frameworks with 38 key partners, demonstrating its increasingly active and responsible role in the international community.

Regarding bilateral ties, Cường said Việt Nam and Bangladesh share a time-honoured friendship rooted in historical and cultural similarities and a shared aspiration for development. Since establishing diplomatic relations in 1973, the two countries have consistently supported each other at regional and international forums.

Two-way trade reached about $1.2 billion in 2025, with both sides targeting $2 billion. The ambassador said significant room remains for cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, logistics, technology, healthcare, tourism and business connectivity. The early conclusion of negotiations on a new air transport agreement, paving the way for a direct Hà Nội-Dhaka route, is expected to provide fresh impetus to bilateral cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

For her part, Shama Obaed Islam conveyed warm congratulations to the Vietnamese Party, State and people on the National Day and praised Việt Nam's socio-economic achievements and positive results in bilateral economic-trade, cultural and agricultural cooperation. She highlighted potential in the fields of pharmaceuticals, telecommunications and tourism, and called for stronger business and people-to-people exchanges.

As part of the National Day celebrations, the embassy also organised a Việt Nam-Bangladesh Friendship Golf Tournament on August 29, featuring business networking, trade promotion and Vietnamese product showcases. More than 50 golfers, representatives of Vietnamese and Bangladeshi businesses, and foreign diplomats working in the South Asian country took part in the tournament. — VNA/VNS

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