President Hồ Chí Minh statue inaugurated in Bishkek

BISHKEK — Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân attended the inauguration ceremony of a statue of President Hồ Chí Minh at Hồ Chí Minh Square, located within the Royal Central Park complex in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, on the morning of August 31 (local time).

The attendance formed part of her working trip to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Plus Summit and conduct bilateral activities in Kyrgyzstan.

Addressing the event, Vice President Xuân highlighted the great contributions of the nation’s revered leader and the deep affection and respect for President Hồ Chí Minh held by Vietnamese people living around the world. She also thanked the Kyrgyz authorities and the Bishkek administration for supporting the construction of the monument honouring President Hồ Chí Minh, which also serves as a warm gathering place for Vietnamese living abroad.

Following the speeches, Xuân, representatives of the Kyrgyz leadership and other delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the statue. The delegates then laid flowers and observed a minute of silence in memory of President Hồ Chí Minh.

The statue is made of 99.99 per cent pure bronze. The statue and its nameplate weigh more than one tonne. It is a replica of a bust of President Hồ Chí Minh by sculptor Trần Văn Lắm, currently displayed at the Hồ Chí Minh Museum. Two plaques on the pedestal provide brief biographies of President Hồ Chí Minh in Vietnamese and Kyrgyz.

The inauguration of the President Hồ Chí Minh statue in Bishkek is of practical significance in introducing President Hồ Chí Minh, as well as Việt Nam's country, people and culture, to the Kyrgyz people. It also contributes to creating another symbol of friendship, enhancing mutual understanding and promoting people-to-people exchanges between Việt Nam and Kyrgyzstan. The project is particularly meaningful as Kyrgyzstan is the 53rd of the 56 countries visited by the Vietnamese leader.

The event took place against the backdrop of positive developments in the traditional friendship between the two countries. Việt Nam and Kyrgyzstan established diplomatic relations in 1992. In March 2025, Kyrgyz Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev paid an official visit to Việt Nam, the first by a Kyrgyz head of government to Việt Nam since the two countries established diplomatic relations, giving fresh impetus to bilateral ties.

During his visit to Việt Nam, Adylbek Kasymaliev laid a wreath and paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum, and together with the Vietnamese Prime Minister visited his stilt house in the Presidential Palace historical site.

Hồ Chí Minh Square and the statue of President Hồ Chí Minh in Bishkek further demonstrate the affection and respect for President Hồ Chí Minh while adding to the symbols of friendship between the two countries.

They are expected to become a cultural and friendship destination where Kyrgyz people, the Vietnamese community and international friends can learn more about President Hồ Chí Minh and Việt Nam, thereby contributing to fostering friendship and promoting people-to-people exchanges between Việt Nam and Kyrgyzstan. — VNA/VNS