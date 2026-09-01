Việt Nam, Cuba reaffirm enduring friendship, solidarity

HAVANA — Việt Nam and Cuba have reaffirmed their special friendship, solidarity, mutual trust and sincere support at a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Việt Nam’s August Revolution and National Day in Havana on Monday.

The ceremony, hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba, brought together President of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez, representatives of the Cuban Government and diplomatic corps, and the Vietnamese community in the country.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Lê Quang Long highlighted the historic significance of the August Revolution and President Hồ Chí Minh’s reading of the Declaration of Independence on September 2, 1945, proclaiming to the world the birth of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.

After more than eight decades of national construction, defence and development, Việt Nam has evolved from a war-ravaged, impoverished country into a dynamic economy and a reliable, responsible partner in the international community, the ambassador said.

He highlighted the major achievements made after 40 years of Đổi Mới (Renewal), which have laid a solid foundation for Việt Nam to pursue its goal of becoming a developed, high-income country by 2045.

Việt Nam remains steadfast in pursuing a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of international relations.

Regarding Việt Nam-Cuba relations, Long stressed that for more than six decades, the two countries have shared deep friendship, solidarity, mutual trust and pure support. Việt Nam always treasures Cuba’s valuable assistance and solidarity during its struggle for national independence and subsequent national construction and development, he said.

Việt Nam attaches great importance to its special solidarity, friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Cuba, and believes the Cuban Party, State and people will achieve new successes in national development, he added.

At the ceremony, guests were treated to Việt Nam’s signature dishes and enjoyed a special cultural and tourism experience through clips showcasing traditional Vietnamese arts and promoting the country’s landscapes, culture, and people.

On the same day, the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Cuba laid flowers at the monument to President Hồ Chí Minh in a park named after him in Havana. — VNA/VNS