Eighty-one years on: Việt Nam advances towards a strong and prosperous future

HÀ NỘI — Eighty-one years after the August Revolution and the founding of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam on September 2, 1945, the country has made remarkable progress in national construction and development, transforming itself from a poor, underdeveloped nation into a dynamic economy with an increasingly prominent presence on the global stage.

In the autumn of 1945, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and President Hồ Chí Minh, the Vietnamese people achieved a historic turning point. The success of the August Revolution culminated on September 2, 1945, when President Hồ Chí Minh read the Declaration of Independence at Ba Đình Square in Hà Nội, giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, and opening a new era of national independence and freedom.

Steady economic growth with expanding scale

Việt Nam's 81-year journey has been marked by enormous challenges as well as significant achievements. The Vietnamese people fought prolonged wars to defend national independence and reunify the country, overcame severe post-war difficulties, embarked on the Đổi Mới (Renewal) process and progressively integrated into the global economy.

From a poor, underdeveloped country, Việt Nam has become a large and highly open economy and an active and responsible member of the international community.

In particular, four decades of Đổi Mới have demonstrated the vitality of a development path suited to Việt Nam's conditions. From a small economy, Việt Nam has emerged as one of the region's more dynamic economies. In 2025, GDP grew 8.02 per cent year-on-year, placing the country among the faster-growing economies in the region and the world.

The result was particularly significant amid continued volatility in the global economy. Growth momentum continued in 2026, with GDP expanding 8.18 per cent year-on-year in the first six months, providing an important foundation for the economy to pursue its target of double-digit growth.

Alongside economic growth, Việt Nam's international trade has continued to expand. In 2025, total import-export turnover exceeded US$930 billion, a record high, while the country posted a trade surplus of $20.03 billion, marking its 10th consecutive year of trade surplus. Key exports, including electronics, garments and textiles, machinery, agricultural products and seafood, have strengthened their presence in international markets.

In the first six months of 2026, total goods trade reached $549.69 billion, up 27 per cent year-on-year. Exports stood at $266.52 billion, up 21 per cent, while imports also increased sharply, reflecting strong demand for machinery, equipment and raw materials for production and investment.

Việt Nam has also become an increasingly attractive destination for foreign investors. By the end of 2025, the country had 45,416 valid FDI projects with total registered capital of about $529.6 billion. Cumulative disbursed capital was estimated at $350.22 billion, equivalent to about 66.1 per cent of the total registered capital of valid projects.

In the first half of 2026, total registered FDI capital reached $34.65 billion, up 61 per cent from the same period last year, while disbursed FDI stood at $13.03 billion, up 11.2 per cent.

Việt Nam is gradually shifting from attracting investment based primarily on quantity towards prioritising quality, technology and innovation, stronger linkages with domestic enterprises and sustainable development.

Tourism has also become an important economic sector, making an increasingly significant contribution to growth and promoting the country's image internationally. In 2025, Việt Nam welcomed 21.2 million international visitors, the highest level ever recorded and more than 20 per cent higher than in 2024.

In the first six months of 2026, international arrivals reached nearly 12.3 million, up 14.9 per cent year-on-year. The figures reflect both Việt Nam's growing appeal as a destination and the continued recovery and development of its tourism industry.

Expanding infrastructure and development space

Alongside economic growth, Việt Nam's infrastructure and urban landscape have changed significantly. North-south expressways, major bridges, seaports, airports, new urban areas and other strategic infrastructure projects have created an increasingly integrated transport network, shortening travel times and strengthening connections among regions and between production centres and domestic and international markets.

By the end of 2025, Việt Nam had completed and put into operation 3,345km of expressways and 1,711km of coastal roads.

Major bridges such as Nhật Tân, Cần Thơ, Mỹ Thuận and Vĩnh Tuy have not only improved travel and trade but also reflected the country's advances in transport infrastructure.

International airports, including Nội Bài, Tân Sơn Nhất and Đà Nẵng, have also been expanded and upgraded. Long Thành International Airport in Đồng Nai, in particular, is expected to become an important regional aviation hub once operational, strengthening Việt Nam's connectivity with major economic centres around the world.

Meanwhile, the operation of urban railway systems in Hà Nội and HCM City has opened a new chapter in public transport development, helping ease pressure on road networks and improve urban mobility.

Alongside investment in physical infrastructure, 2025 marked an important shift in the organisation of the country's development space, with the National Assembly approving the reorganisation of provincial-level administrative units, reducing the number of provinces and centrally governed cities to 34.

The reorganisation was designed not only to streamline administrative units but also to create greater development space, strengthen regional connectivity and make better use of local strengths and resources, supporting the formation of new growth hubs and drivers.

At the same time, from July 1, 2025, the Party and the entire political system shifted to a new organisational model alongside a two-tier local administration system. The reform went beyond changes to administrative boundaries, aiming to streamline the apparatus, strengthen decentralisation and delegation of authority and build an administration that better serves people and businesses.

After one year of operation under the new organisational model and two-tier local administration system, the apparatus has generally stabilised, providing a basis for further improvements in its effectiveness and efficiency.

Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm has instructed that priority in the coming period should be given to improving operational quality, contributing to the development of a modern, integrity-based, facilitative and people-centred national governance system.

Together, these changes show that Việt Nam's development is not only expanding in scale but also being accompanied by changes in governance, creating an institutional foundation for the country's next stage of development.

Development for the people as a measure of progress

If economic growth provides the driving force for development, improving people's lives remains its ultimate goal. Throughout 81 years of national construction and defence, particularly during the Đổi Mới process, Việt Nam has sought to pursue economic development alongside social progress and equality and improvements in living standards.

Poverty reduction has been one of the country's notable achievements. By the end of 2025, the national multidimensional poverty rate, covering both poor and near-poor households, had fallen to 2.95 per cent. This reflected a range of policies aimed at supporting disadvantaged households, creating sustainable livelihoods and improving incomes.

At the same time, social insurance and support policies for people with disabilities, women, children and the elderly have been strengthened, contributing to a more equitable society and broader access to development opportunities. The nationwide programme to eliminate makeshift and dilapidated houses in 2025 was another example of efforts to ensure that vulnerable groups are not left behind.

The healthcare sector has also recorded significant progress. Child malnutrition has declined sharply, while average life expectancy has increased considerably. The health insurance system has continued to expand, covering more than 95.2 per cent of the population.

Việt Nam has also mastered advanced medical techniques, including organ transplantation, cancer immunotherapy and remote laparoscopic surgery. These advances have expanded treatment options for patients while bringing the country's healthcare capabilities closer to regional and international standards.

Education continues to be regarded as a top national priority. From the 2025-26 academic year, the State waived tuition fees for preschool children and general education students at public educational institutions nationwide. From the 2026-27 academic year, students in many areas will also receive free textbooks.

These policies are intended to ease the financial burden on families, broaden access to education and promote greater equality in educational opportunities.

Culture, meanwhile, is increasingly recognised not only for its social and spiritual importance but also as a resource and driver of development. Việt Nam has strengthened its cultural policies and legal framework, with greater attention to preserving and promoting heritage, fostering a healthy cultural environment and developing cultural industries.

Many of Việt Nam's tangible and intangible cultural heritage elements have been recognised by UNESCO, helping raise the international profile of Vietnamese culture and its distinctive identity.

Cultural and artistic activities have become increasingly diverse, while Vietnamese cultural products are gradually reaching wider international audiences, contributing both to economic development and to promoting the image of the country and its people.

The organisation of large-scale cultural and artistic events, together with the growth of cinema, music, publishing, fashion and other creative industries, reflects the increasingly prominent role of culture in the country's socio-economic development.

Science-technology, innovation and digital transformation – new development drivers

Throughout Việt Nam’s 81-year journey of national construction and development, science and technology have played an increasingly important role in raising productivity and competitiveness and strengthening national capabilities.

In the years following the August Revolution, science and technology mainly supported the resistance wars, national construction, production and efforts to overcome the consequences of war. During the Đổi Mới process, the sector gradually became an important driver of industrialisation and modernisation.

In response to new development requirements, the Party has made a significant shift in its approach, particularly through Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, dated December 22, 2024. The resolution identifies science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation as strategic breakthroughs and key drivers for developing modern productive forces, renewing governance and advancing national development in the new era.

This direction was reaffirmed in the documents of the 14th National Party Congress, which call for stronger development of science and technology, innovation and digital transformation to create new momentum for rapid and sustainable growth.

Việt Nam has gradually developed an innovation ecosystem and expanded into emerging technology fields such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, big data and biotechnology. Many Vietnamese technology companies have also extended their operations into international markets.

In the 2025 Global Innovation Index, Việt Nam ranked 44th among 139 economies, maintaining a relatively strong position in the region.

Digital transformation is increasingly reshaping production, business, management and social life. Digital platforms and national databases have been developed, connected and put into use across various sectors, contributing to more effective governance and improved services for people and businesses.

Science and technology, innovation and digital transformation are therefore creating new opportunities for growth, helping Việt Nam strengthen its technological capabilities and gradually shift from advantages based largely on resources and low costs towards those based on knowledge, innovation and creativity.

These areas are expected to play an increasingly important role as Việt Nam pursues rapid and sustainable development and seeks to build a more prosperous and competitive economy.

Việt Nam's international standing continues to rise

Việt Nam is now an active member of the international community, maintaining extensive diplomatic relations, engaging deeply in multilateral cooperation mechanisms, and assuming a growing number of international responsibilities.

It has established diplomatic relations with all 193 UN member states and comprehensive strategic partnerships with many major countries. It is also a member of more than 70 major international organisations and forums, while signing and implementing a number of new-generation free trade agreements.

Việt Nam's contributions at the UN, ASEAN, APEC, ASEM and other multilateral forums demonstrate that the country is not only integrating into the international community for its own development, but is also taking an increasingly proactive role in addressing shared regional and global challenges. Its growing international position and prestige have been reflected through its increasingly active engagement in multilateral mechanisms.

In October 2025, Việt Nam was re-elected to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2026-2028 term, with the highest number of votes among Asia-Pacific countries.

In particular, in 2026, Việt Nam’s image as a responsible member of the international community was highlighted via the deployment of 124 officers and personnel from the Vietnam People’s Army and the People’s Public Security to Venezuela in June to assist with search and rescue efforts and post-earthquake recovery.

Việt Nam is increasingly shifting from participation to proactive contribution, and from deep integration to proactively shaping an environment of peace, cooperation and development, while effectively mobilising external resources for national development. Political diplomacy, economic diplomacy, cultural diplomacy, and people-to-people diplomacy are becoming increasingly interconnected, helping expand markets, attract resources, enhance the country’s image and standing, and safeguard national interests.

Eighty-one years since the autumn of 1945 have marked a remarkable journey for Việt Nam. From a newly independent country facing immense difficulties and challenges, Việt Nam has gradually built a peaceful, unified, developing, and increasingly integrated nation.

The achievements recorded over the past 81 years are vivid evidence of the strength of the aspiration for independence, self-reliance and development shared by the entire Vietnamese people.

These achievements are a vivid testament to the strength of the nation’s will for independence, self-strengthening and development. Entering a new phase, with a solid foundation already in place, Việt Nam will continue to harness the strength of great national unity, promote innovation, proactively pursue international integration, and remain determined to build a powerful, prosperous, civilised and happy country. — VNA/VNS