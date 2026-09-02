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Home Politics & Law

August Revolution Square: where a nation's future began

September 02, 2026 - 08:23
As Việt Nam approaches the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day, the square at the heart of Hà Nội remains a living witness to the moment the capital seized its future.
MAJOR MOMENT: On August 19, 1945, hundreds of thousands of people from the capital and surrounding provinces streamed towards Hà Nội Opera House for an unprecedented mass rally. VNA/VNS File Photo

As Việt Nam marks the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2, August Revolution Square in central Hà Nội continues to affirm its place as one of the nation's most significant historic landmarks.

OLDEN TIMES: A photograph of a rally at the Hà Nội Opera House on August 17, 1945, is held against the same setting today, bringing past and present into a single frame.
DOUBLE VISION: Two moments, separated by 81 years, come together in a single frame, evoking the spirit of that historic autumn in the heart of Hà Nội.

It was here, on August 19, 1945, that the fervent spirit of Hà Nội found expression as its people rose to seize power, a moment that set in motion the events leading to the Declaration of Independence on September 2.

Eight decades on, the square has become something different but no less meaningful: a cultural and historical meeting point where today's young people gather to reflect on the past.

FULL OF HISTORY: Amidst the ever-developing urban landscape, the space that witnessed the historic moments of the Autumn of 1945 still holds a special place in the heart of the capital. VNA Photo Pham Tuan

For those who come, the square offers both a reminder and an invitation, fostering national pride while inspiring new generations to contribute to building the country in a new era. VNS

TOP TIER: Hà Nội Opera House remains an architectural landmark associated with the historical days of the capital city.
BUILDING A NATION: Today, August Revolution Square has become a unique cultural and historical meeting point, where today's young generation reflects on the glorious past. VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Tuấn Anh
HISTORICAL: From the throngs of people who filled the streets in the revolutionary autumn of 1945 to today's gatherings in peacetime, the capital's historic spaces remain woven into community life.
NEW SURROUNDINGS: A panoramic view of August Revolution Square, a location associated with the historic days of August 19, 1945. Today, this area is situated amidst the vibrant life of the capital's centre. VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Tuấn Anh

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