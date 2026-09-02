August Revolution Square: where a nation's future began

As Việt Nam marks the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2, August Revolution Square in central Hà Nội continues to affirm its place as one of the nation's most significant historic landmarks.

It was here, on August 19, 1945, that the fervent spirit of Hà Nội found expression as its people rose to seize power, a moment that set in motion the events leading to the Declaration of Independence on September 2.

Eight decades on, the square has become something different but no less meaningful: a cultural and historical meeting point where today's young people gather to reflect on the past.

For those who come, the square offers both a reminder and an invitation, fostering national pride while inspiring new generations to contribute to building the country in a new era. VNS