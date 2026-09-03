Nationwide conference held to disseminate new Politburo resolutions, directives

HÀ NỘI — The Political Bureau and the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee’s Secretariat held a nationwide conference on Thursday to study, disseminate and implement a number of resolutions and directives of the bureau, with the event connected to authorities and agencies nationwide via videoconferencing.

General Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President Tô Lâm attended and delivered guidance at the conference.

The meeting brought together incumbent and former leaders of the Party and State, officials from central agencies, ministries and sectors, those at provincial and commune levels, as well as officials from military regions, services and corps nationwide. They include Politburo Member and Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng, Politburo Member and President of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn, and Politburo Member and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú.

It was broadcast live on Việt Nam Television and Radio the Voice of Việt Nam for officials and the public to follow.

Before the conference, participants at the main venue in Hà Nội visited an exhibition themed "Simple yet exemplary persons".

They watched a documentary reviewing the 10-year implementation of Directive No 05-CT/TW, issued by the 12th-tenure Politburo, on promoting the study and following President Hồ Chí Minh's ideology, moral example and style.

They then looked into key contents of a directive of the Politburo on promoting the study and practice of Hồ Chí Minh’s ideology, moral example, methods and style in the new development period, as well as a thematic programme on the same issue for the entire 14th tenure.

Other presentations covered the Politburo’s strategy for ideological affairs in the new context; the resolution on promoting the pioneering and exemplary role, innovation and the spirit of daring to think, act and take responsibility among officials and Party members in the new era; the resolution concerning overseas Vietnamese affairs; the resolution on regional development and the organisation of national development space in the new period; and the resolution on developing tourism into a spearhead economic sector in the new era. — VNA/VNS