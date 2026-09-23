Vietnamese peacekeeping hospital heads to South Sudan

HÀ NỘI — A C-17 military transport aircraft of the Royal Australian Air Force arrived in Hà Nội on Wednesday to carry Việt Nam’s Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 8 to South Sudan to undertake United Nations peacekeeping duties.

The flight took place one day after a send-off ceremony for the hospital, organised by the Ministry of National Defence.

The Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 8 comprises 63 military personnel from military regions, army corps, military hospitals, the Việt Nam Department of Peacekeeping Operations and other agencies and units. It will replace Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 7 at the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in Bentiu.

During preparations, all officers and personnel completed training in political and military affairs, logistics, technical operations, field medical expertise and UN peacekeeping operations. They also received intensive English-language and professional training with international partners in areas including International Trauma Life Support, Aeromedical Evacuation Team, conflict-related sexual violence, international humanitarian law and explosive ordnance identification.

Addressing the hospital’s officers and personnel before their departure, Sen. Lt. Gen. Lê Quang Đạo, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People's Army, urged the unit to uphold solidarity and responsibility, strictly observe military discipline and UN regulations, and successfully fulfil their professional duties while ensuring safety.

He also called on them to preserve and promote the image of “Uncle Hồ’s soldiers” and contribute to enhancing Việt Nam’s position and prestige in the international arena.

Following the arrival of Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 8 in South Sudan and completion of the handover, Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 7 is expected to return to Việt Nam on September 25, concluding its one-year UN peacekeeping mission in the country.

Australia is continuing to support Việt Nam by providing transportation for personnel and equipment of the Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 8 to South Sudan. Since Việt Nam began participating in UN peacekeeping operations, Australia has repeatedly deployed military transport aircraft to transport Vietnamese personnel and equipment to South Sudan and bring them home after completing their missions.

In July 2025, Việt Nam and Australia signed a three-year plan to implement their peacekeeping partnership agreement.

After more than 12 years of participating in UN peacekeeping operations, Việt Nam has deployed more than 1,600 personnel from the Việt Nam People's Army and nearly 100 from the People's Public Security forces to UN missions and headquarters.

Through the deployment of Level-2 Field Hospitals and Engineering Units to UN missions, Vietnamese peacekeepers have demonstrated their steadfastness, expertise, professionalism, capability and sense of responsibility in fulfilling their assigned tasks. — VNA/VNS