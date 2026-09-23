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Home Sci-Tech

Đồng Xoài Ward uses robots and AI to guide residents through public services

September 23, 2026 - 16:21
A receptionist robot and multi-channel AI system deployed at a ward-level public administrative centre in Đồng Nai City have lifted online submission rates to 100 per cent and earned the centre a near-perfect satisfaction score.
Staff at the Public Administration Service Centre guide citizens in searching for administrative procedure information via an AI system. VNA/VNS Photo

ĐỒNG NAI — The Public Administrative Service Centre in Đồng Xoài Ward has introduced a receptionist robot and an artificial intelligence (AI) system with chatbot and voicebot functions to help residents complete administrative procedures.

The robot greets visitors, answers common questions by voice and directs them to the appropriate service counter. Residents can also use the ward’s online AI tools to check the status of their applications, submit requests and find information without visiting the centre.

Ngô Hoàng Lãng, a resident of Neighbourhood 2, said handling paperwork had become simpler since the ward introduced the technology. He said the robot gave clear directions, while the AI system allowed residents to look up information on their phones at any time.

Trần Anh Mỹ, Director of the centre, said the tools were part of the ward’s efforts to improve public services and ease the workload of counter staff. The chatbot and voicebot, available through the ward’s website and social media channels, provide information and receive public feedback around the clock.

The ward has also introduced AI tools and a system for monitoring key performance indicators in its internal operations. These help officials access data, manage tasks and track progress.

Nguyễn Thị Bích Thuần, Vice Chairwoman of the ward People’s Council, said officials needed to develop their digital skills and apply new technology in their work to build a more transparent administration that better serves residents and businesses.

From January 1 to September 15, 2026, the centre received more than 9,500 applications, all submitted online. It processed more than 9,300, a rate of over 98.5 per cent. All processed applications were completed on time or ahead of schedule, with none overdue.

The ward scored 97.56 points on the public service index, ranking ninth among 95 communes and wards, according to the centre.

Mỹ said the changes had reduced the number of times residents needed to provide additional documents and encouraged greater use of online public services. The centre plans to continue offering direct guidance to residents and businesses and to monitor public satisfaction as it improves its services. — VNS

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