Ministry of Science and Technology to harness digital tools in child protection drive

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Science and Technology has issued a plan to implement the national programme on child protection and the prevention and reduction of unlawful child labour for the 2026–30 period.

The ministry will work with the Ministry of Health and relevant agencies to implement Party and State guidelines and policies, as well as international commitments, on safeguarding children’s rights and legitimate interests and ensuring that they live in a safe, friendly, healthy and equitable environment.

The plan sets several key targets, including ensuring that all families with children receive child protection knowledge and skills through various channels. All pupils will also be taught life skills and how to protect themselves from child abuse, school violence and online violence, as well as how to prevent child labour, with guidance tailored to their age.

It also aims to ensure that all abused children, those at risk of violence, exploitation or abandonment, and those in other special circumstances are registered in the child database system, which will be connected to relevant databases for shared use.

To achieve these objectives, the ministry will work with the Ministry of Health and other relevant agencies to improve legal regulations, mechanisms, policies, standards and guidelines on child protection.

They will also strengthen legal education and public awareness of child protection while improving the capacity of those working in the field.

The ministry will organise science and technology communications activities, either independently or in co-ordination with other agencies, to disseminate knowledge and skills and mobilise society to uphold children’s rights and fulfil child protection responsibilities.

These activities will harness information technology, digital transformation and the reach of online platforms, with content tailored to different target groups, regions and localities. Priority will be given to remote, border and island areas, disadvantaged communities and areas inhabited by ethnic minority groups.

The ministry will also strengthen international co-operation and promote the use of information technology and digital transformation in child protection.

In particular, it will work with the Ministry of Health and relevant agencies to update, standardise and share child-related data with relevant database systems while ensuring information security and protecting children’s personal data. — VNS