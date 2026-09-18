Siargo explores to develop MEMS manufacturing ecosystem in Cần Thơ

CẦN THƠ — US technology company Siargo LLC is exploring investment and cooperation opportunities to develop micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) manufacturing in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta City of Cần Thơ.

Vice President for Business Development at Siargo Tom Nguyễn said his company wanted to work with Cần Thơ to study the development of a domestic MEMS industry and gradually build local capacity to produce high-tech products.

The company proposed a cooperation model centred on what it called "market commitment - investment in the MEMS ecosystem", he said at a meeting with city officials on Thursday.

Under the proposal, Cần Thơ would study ways to create demand for MEMS technology products through public-sector orders and purchases for applications including smart cities, healthcare, agriculture, aquaculture and environmental monitoring.

The city would also consider support mechanisms and incentives related to land, taxation and investment procedures in line with Vietnamese regulations, according to the proposal.

In return, Siargo said it would consider investing in a factory or entering joint ventures to manufacture MEMS products in the city, with the aim of developing products made locally that could eventually participate in global technology supply chains.

The company also proposed connecting Cần Thơ with international companies in the microchip, semiconductor and MEMS industries to assess the city's investment environment and expand its network of potential partners.

Nguyễn Tuấn Anh, deputy secretary of the Cần Thơ City Party Committee, said the city appreciated Siargo's technological capabilities, experience and potential for cooperation.

He said Cần Thơ was ready to facilitate the company's research into investment and cooperation opportunities, provided that activities complied with Vietnamese law.

Anh asked city agencies to coordinate with Siargo to identify specific areas for cooperation, particularly those aligned with Cần Thơ's priorities in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

The agencies were also asked to review relevant conditions, mechanisms and policies to support research and the potential implementation of the project.

Following the meeting, the Standing Committee of the Cần Thơ City Party Committee will direct relevant agencies to continue working with Siargo to identify potential projects and develop the proposed cooperation in MEMS technology.

Siargo was established in Silicon Valley in 2004. The company says it holds 41 US patents, develops more than 55 MEMS sensor product lines and serves more than 700 customers in 80 countries.

MEMS are used in areas including industrial applications, smart manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture, aquaculture and environmental monitoring. The technology can also be integrated into equipment and systems used in digital transformation and other economic sectors. — VNS