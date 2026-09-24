International tourists to Cambodia drop nearly half in first eighth months

PHNOM PENH — The global economic crisis and rising fuel prices, combined with what the Ministry of Tourism referred to as “domestic challenges”, have had a significant negative impact on Cambodia’s tourism industry.

Just over 2 million international tourists visited Cambodia during the first eight months of 2026, down nearly half from the same period last year, The Phnom Penh Post reported.

According to data released by the ministry on September 23, Cambodia welcomed over 2.25 million international tourist arrivals from January to August 2026, down 44.4 per cent from the 4.05 million arrivals recorded during the same period last year.

In an effort to attract more Chinese tourists, the Cambodian Government introduced a visa exemption for all Chinese passport holders, regardless of whether they travel directly from China or from another country.

Under the measure, Chinese citizens entering Cambodia can stay for up to 14 days during the four-month implementation period from June 15 to October 15, 2026. The arrangement allows multiple entries.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) released a report on September 23 revising down its forecast for Cambodia’s economic growth in 2026 to 3.9 per cent, from the 4.1 per cent projection it released in July. The main reason cited was weaker-than-expected performance in the tourism sector. — VNA/VNS