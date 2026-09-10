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Japan to deploy 10,000 police officers for Asian Games opening

September 10, 2026 - 11:13
Of the 10,000 officers, some 3,100 will be specially dispatched squads from police forces nationwide.
Paloma Mizuho Stadium, the main venue for the Asian Games, in Nagoya. — KYODO/VNA Photo

TOKYO — About 10,000 police officers will be mobilised for security at the opening ceremony of the Asian Games to be held next week in Nagoya in central Japan, the National Police Agency said on Thursday.

The opening ceremony for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, to be held on September 19 at an athletic stadium in the city, will be attended by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, among others. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is not expected to take part in the ceremony.

Of the 10,000 officers, some 3,100 will be specially dispatched squads from police forces nationwide.

Areas within roughly 1km of the ceremony venue and the imperial couple's accommodation will be designated as no-fly zones for drones under a recently enacted law that imposed tougher regulations on small, unmanned aircraft flights. It will be the first application of the revised law for an event attended by the emperor.

To counter "lone wolf" terrorist attacks, the National Police Agency will establish on Monday a centre to gather related information such as threatening posts on social media. It will also use artificial intelligence for security efforts.

North Korea and Iran are among the countries taking part in the sports event, which Japan will host for the first time since 1994. The games, to primarily take place in Aichi Prefecture, will run through October 4.

Athletes will also stay aboard a cruise ship at the Nagoya Port during the games. Police authorities plan to strengthen vigilance in coordination with the Japan Coast Guard. — KYODO

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