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Indonesia reopens 5 airports after closure due to volcanic ash

September 08, 2026 - 10:45
The volcano emerged from the massive crater left by Krakatau's tsunami-triggering eruption in 1883, which killed more than 36,000 people. Anak Krakatau means "Child of Krakatau."
An information board shows cancelled flights due to the eruption of Mt. Anak Krakatau, at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia, on Monday. — KYODO Photo

JAKARTA — Indonesia reopened five airports early Tuesday, including the country's main Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta, after they were closed due to volcanic ash from an eruption since late last week, authorities said, while two others remained shut.

The airport closures have affected around 2,300 flights, including those to and from Japan, and about 270,000 passengers, local authorities said.

Mt. Anak Krakatau, which forms a volcanic island in the Sunda Strait between the main islands of Java and Sumatra, has erupted repeatedly since Friday night, spewing volcanic ash that has spread widely over parts of the islands.

The volcano emerged from the massive crater left by Krakatau's tsunami-triggering eruption in 1883, which killed more than 36,000 people. Anak Krakatau means "Child of Krakatau."

In 2018, hundreds of people were killed after an eruption of the volcano triggered a tsunami. — KYODO

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