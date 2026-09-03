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Home Politics & Law

National Assembly President and spouse to pay official visits to RoK, Mongolia

September 03, 2026 - 18:36
The visits will be made at the invitations of Speaker of the RoK National Assembly Cho Jeong-sik and his spouse, and Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse.
National Assembly President Trần Thanh Mẫn and his spouse Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nga.

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly President Trần Thanh Mẫn and his spouse, along with a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, will pay official visits to the Republic of Korea and Mongolia from September 6 to 11.

The visits will be made at the invitations of Speaker of the RoK National Assembly Cho Jeong-sik and his spouse, and Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse, according to the announcement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam - Republic of Korea diplomatic relations Vietnam RoK Mongolia Vietnam relations

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