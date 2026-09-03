National Assembly President and spouse to pay official visits to RoK, Mongolia

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly President Trần Thanh Mẫn and his spouse, along with a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, will pay official visits to the Republic of Korea and Mongolia from September 6 to 11.

The visits will be made at the invitations of Speaker of the RoK National Assembly Cho Jeong-sik and his spouse, and Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse, according to the announcement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday. — VNA/VNS