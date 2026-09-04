Advancing economic diplomacy, expanding Việt Nam-US cooperation opportunities

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Embassy in the US has intensified external information activities, introducing Việt Nam’s achievements, development orientations and cooperation opportunities to US partners, businesses and people.

In an interview with the 5WH platform, Ambassador Nguyễn Quốc Dũng affirmed that Việt Nam remains one of Asia’s most dynamic economies.

In the first six months of 2026, the country’s GDP grew 8.18 per cent, the highest first-half growth rate in 16 years.

Industry, construction and services continued to be major growth drivers, while domestic consumption, investment and FDI attraction maintained positive momentum.

The ambassador said Việt Nam is transforming its growth model towards greater reliance on productivity, science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, green transition and institutional reform.

The country aims to maintain its position as a competitive manufacturing hub while increasing domestic value added, promoting research and development, developing supporting industries, training high-quality human resources and strengthening linkages between FDI enterprises and Vietnamese businesses.

Dũng highlighted that Việt Nam-US relations have made significant progress, particularly since the two countries established their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Positive political ties, regular dialogue at all levels and mutual respect based on agreed principles have laid a foundation of trust for bilateral cooperation to become deeper, more substantive and stable.

Building on this foundation, cooperation in economy, trade, investment, science and technology, education and training, healthcare, war legacy settlement and people-to-people exchanges continues to advance, further strengthening intertwined interests between the two countries.

Strong political relations have created favourable conditions for both sides to enhance dialogue, address issues of shared concern and build long-term cooperation frameworks capable of adapting to regional and global changes.

Against this backdrop, the Vietnamese Embassy in the US continues to consider economic diplomacy a key focus, connecting Việt Nam’s development needs with US strengths in technology, capital, governance, research and development, and training, while supporting partners from both sides in exploring mutually beneficial cooperation opportunities.

Priority areas include transport infrastructure and logistics, energy, power grids, energy storage, digital infrastructure, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, advanced electronics, data centres, biotechnology, healthcare, education and training, financial services and high-tech agriculture.

In these fields, Việt Nam seeks to attract projects with advanced technology, high added value and strong spillover effects, linking investment with technology transfer, supporting industry development, human resource training and deeper integration with domestic enterprises.

The ambassador also stressed that Việt Nam is accelerating its green transition through renewable energy development, efficient energy use, greener production and supply chains, green transport, sustainable agriculture and a circular economy.

Việt Nam hopes US partners will contribute not only investment but also technology, management expertise, human resource training and support in enhancing implementation capacity.

He pledged that the Vietnamese Embassy in the US will continue to serve as a bridge connecting Việt Nam’s development priorities with US businesses, investment funds, financial institutions and research organisations.

Through these efforts, it aims to translate the strong political foundation between the two countries into practical cooperation opportunities, contributing to Việt Nam’s strategic breakthroughs in infrastructure, technology, innovation, green transition and human resources development, added the diplomat. — VNA/VNS