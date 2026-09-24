Tâm earns silver in wushu, rowing esport teams claim bronzes in ASIAD

Asian Games

NAGOYA — Vietnamese athletes won one silver and five bronze medals in the morning session of the fifth day of the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD) on September 24 in Aichi, Japan.

Đinh Văn Tâm was the most successful one with his second place in the men's 56kg sanda of wushu martial art.

Although he is a freshman at the continental multi-sport event, Tâm shoulder heavy task to take the second gold medal for Việt Nam.

The young fighter showed his strength to enter the final where he faced world champion Ou Jiaming of China.

Ou was no stranger to Tâm. At the 2026 World Sanda Cup in China in May, the Vietnamese fighter defeated Ou 2-1 to claim the men's 52kg title.

However, his leg injury prevented Tâm from performing the best and he suffered a 2-7 loss to earn a silver only.

"I have tried my best to advance to the final. Although I suffered an injury in the semi-finals, I believe that the first round is mine because I fight very well. But (from) the second round, Ou came back strong and referees gave him more points," said Tâm.

"I knew that to beat the Chinese wrestler, I had to take him down and control him on the mat. However, because of my injury, I couldn’t execute my plan as effectively as I had hoped. I’m disappointed and saddened because I had prepared thoroughly for this competition, but unfortunately, I couldn’t bring home the gold medal for Việt Nam."

Tâm's silver came after teammates secured four bronze medals on September 23.

Wushu has thus contributed five medals to Việt Nam's tally at ASIAD 2026, with Tâm becoming the first Vietnamese athlete to win a silver medal at this year's Games.

Four bronzes of the day went to the rowing team who competed at the Nagaragawa International Rowing Course.

A quartet Dư Thị Bông, Lê Thị Hiền, Phạm Thị Ngọc Anh and Hà Thị Vui powered to a bronze medal in the women’s quadruple sculls at ASIAD 2026 after a hard-fought A final.

They clocked 6min 43.86sec, finishing behind rowers from China and Uzbekistan.

The bronze came after a demanding two-day rowing programme forced by heavy rain. The organisers shortened the competition from five days to September 23-24, leaving crews with little time between races to recover.

Athletes first took to the water for the heats on September 23 before returning the following day to race for a medal. Despite the compressed schedule, the Vietnamese crew maintained their pace and composure to secure a place on the podium.

Later, Trần Thị Tú Uyên and Phạm Thị Bích Ngọc came third in the women's double sculls. Đinh Thị Hảo and Phạm Thị Huệ were third in the women's pair. Trần Dương Nghĩa, Hoàng Văn Đạt, Thái Bảo Toàn and Nguyễn Phú placed third in the men's four, bringing home the first ever men's ASIAD medal.

The last bronze belonged to the esport team in the NARAKA: Bladepoint category. They lost to arch-rival Thailand 2-3 in the semi-finals.

The Games is ongoing with competitive events of gymnastics and athletics in the evening session. — VNS