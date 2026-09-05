Parliamentary leader hosts Myanmar President in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — President of the National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn had a meeting with visiting Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing in Hà Nội on September 5.

The host congratulated the Government and people of Myanmar on the achievements they have made in recent years and since the new Government took office.

Việt Nam attaches importance to the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership with Myanmar, and supports a Myanmar of peace, stability and development, he affirmed.

He expressed his belief that under the leadership of President Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar will achieve greater accomplishments in national construction and the development of its external relations.

President Min Aung Hlaing briefed the host on the outcomes of his talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm.

He stated that Myanmar always values and treasures its traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Việt Nam.

The visiting leader appreciated Việt Nam's support for Myanmar over the recent past, both within bilateral relations and at regional and international forums, expressing his hope for Việt Nam's continued support in Myanmar's national construction and development efforts.

The two sides shared the view on the roles of the legislatures in their respective countries' political systems and national development processes.

NA President Mẫn said the Vietnamese NA is focusing its efforts on perfecting the legal system and making decisions on strategic issues related to socio-economic development, while strengthening supreme supervision and enhancing the effectiveness of parliamentary diplomacy.

Both host and guest agreed that parliamentary diplomacy plays an important role in bilateral relations, helping consolidate political trust, promote and oversee the implementation of high-level agreements, and thereby make a positive contribution to peace, stability and cooperation in the region and the world.

President Min Aung Hlaing highly valued the role and contributions of the Vietnamese NA to the country's socio-economic development achievements in recent years. He expressed his wish that the two sides will further strengthen coordination and work alongside the two Governments to realise the signed cooperation agreements, for the practical benefit of the two peoples as well as for peace and shared prosperity in the region.

Discussing cooperation orientations for the coming period, the top legislator of Việt Nam proposed that the two countries continue to advance a number of priority areas, including reinforcing political trust through high- and all-level delegation exchanges and meetings, making effective use of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and stepping up economic, trade and investment ties by strengthening connectivity among businesses of the two countries.

He asked the Myanmar Government to pay attention to resolving difficulties and obstacles facing Vietnamese businesses operating in Myanmar, and create favourable conditions for them to make positive contributions to Myanmar's socio-economic development.

Regarding cooperation between the two legislatures, the two leaders agreed to increase delegation exchanges and experience sharing between specialised agencies, committees and parliamentary friendship groups, particularly in legislative activities, supreme supervision and decision-making on important national issues.

They also agreed to promote the fruitful implementation of the two parliaments' cooperation agreement and further enhance the role of the legislatures in creating a favourable legal corridor and effectively overseeing the enforcement of high-level agreements, thereby contributing to the Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership between Việt Nam and Myanmar.

NA President Mẫn affirmed that Việt Nam always supports Myanmar's participation in multilateral parliamentary forums such as the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). He also called for stronger coordination on regional and international issues of shared concern, contributing to a united and resilient ASEAN.

President Min Aung Hlaing conveyed an invitation from the Speaker of the Myanmar House of Representatives to NA President Mẫn to visit Myanmar in the coming time to discuss orientations for cooperation between the two legislatures. The host thanked the Myanmar side for the invitation and said he will arrange a visit to Myanmar at a suitable time. — VNA/VNS