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Hà Nội FC sign former Ireland international Cyrus Christie

September 06, 2026 - 10:54
He made 30 appearances for the Republic of Ireland, scoring two goals, and was part of the squad at UEFA Euro 2016 in France.

 

Cyrus Christie in the jersey of Hà Nội FC. — Photo courtesy of Hà Nội FC

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội FC have signed former Republic of Ireland international Cyrus Christie for the 2026/27 V.League 1 season.

The 33-year-old defender joins the capital club after spending most of his career in English football. He can play at right-back, centre-back and defensive midfield.

Christie began his professional career at Coventry City before going on to play for Derby County, Middlesbrough, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, Swansea City, Hull City and Bolton Wanderers.

He made 30 appearances for the Republic of Ireland, scoring two goals, and was part of the squad at UEFA Euro 2016 in France.

Standing 1.88m tall, Christie brings experience from years of playing in England. His arrival gives head coach Harry Kewell another option on the right side and in the defensive system as Hà Nội FC prepare for the new V.League 1 campaign.

The club already have experienced defenders including Đỗ Duy Mạnh, Nguyễn Thành Chung and Phạm Xuân Mạnh. Christie’s arrival adds competition for places and gives Kewell another option for rotation.

Hà Nội FC have won the V.League 1 title six times, the National Cup three times and the Vietnamese Super Cup five times. However, their most recent trophy came in 2022.

Hà Nội FC have gone four consecutive seasons without a title. In the 2025/26 season, they also finished outside the top three in the V.League 1 for the first time in many years. — VNS

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