Nunchaku: fun & fitness

From children to older adults, nunchaku enthusiasts in Hà Nội are taking up the martial art for fitness, self-defence and personal development. For them, the discipline is not just about mastering a weapon, but also about building confidence, perseverance and courage.
Local SHB Đà Nẵng football team have strengthened their team lineup with four foreigners including two defenders – Chilian Matias Fracchia Moreira, Uruguay’s Yvo Nahuel Calleros Rebori, and a striker Ivan Saponjic from Serbia and Argentinean midfielder Joel Brandon Lopez Pissano – for the National Top-flight football championship, V. League 1, in 2026-27.
The Prime Minister has decided to commend and award an unexpected VNĐ300 million (US$11,500) to Vietnam's men's national football team following their outstanding achievement in successfully defending its ASEAN Huyndai Cup 2026 title.
The regional championship marked Việt Nam’s 26th consecutive international match unbeaten under coach Kim Sang-sik, extending their impressive run to nearly 700 days without defeat — a remarkable record in the team’s history.