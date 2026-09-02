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Nunchaku: fun & fitness

September 02, 2026 - 15:21
From children to older adults, nunchaku enthusiasts in Hà Nội are taking up the martial art for fitness, self-defence and personal development. For them, the discipline is not just about mastering a weapon, but also about building confidence, perseverance and courage.

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