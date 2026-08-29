SHB Đà Nẵng gets off for V. League 1

ĐÀ NẴNG – Local SHB Đà Nẵng football team have strengthened their team lineup with four foreigners including two defenders – Chilian Matias Fracchia Moreira, Uruguay’s Yvo Nahuel Calleros Rebori, and a striker Ivan Saponjic from Serbia and Argentinean midfielder Joel Brandon Lopez Pissano – for the National Top-flight football championship, V. League 1, in 2026-27.

The team also contracted with 23-year-old midfielder Bryan Ly, whose father is Vietnamese and mother is Irish, and Brazil-born defender Gustavo Sant’ Ana Santos, or naturalised Vietnamese name Đỗ Phi Long, to achieve a top-form in the new football season.

Đà Nẵng team have some aces in the squad, including national team member Quế Ngọc Hải and goalie Bùi Tiến Dũng, with physical assistance by Spyridon Toutziarakis from Greece in the premiership.

SHB Đà Nẵng’s coach Lê Đức Tuấn is strongly committed that the team will do all the way to finishing in the top-five and gaining the glorious status of a powerhouse.

He said his players had a careful fitness training course for tough competition in V. League 1.

The 26-player team, which had a poor finish in 12th out of 14 last year, will play against Đông Á Thanh Hóa at away turf on September 6, before hosting Nam Định at home on September 11.

In history, Đà Nẵng team won the championship in 1992, 2009 and 2012, as well as two National Cup titles in 1993 and 2009.

The team has been sponsored by SHB Bank since 2007. VNS