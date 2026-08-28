Hà Nội Police meet HCM City Police in people’s security derby at National Super Cup

Football

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội Police hope to defend their title, while HCM City Police will have chance to take the trophy for the first time when they meet in the National Super Cup match on August 30 in Hà Nội.

Hà Nội Police are the national champions after winning the 2026 V.League 1. They also won the Super Cup last year, defeating Nam Định 3-2 at Thiên Trường Stadium.

Meanwhile, HCM City Police are the National Cup winners after a thrilling year for the team. It will be their third time playing in the National Cup, after they were beaten in 1999 and 2001 by Thể Công-Viettel and Sông Lam Nghệ An, respectively.

The Super Cup match has been held for 25 consecutive years and is seen as the opener for the national football season.

"We hope that the Super Cup match will not only conclude the 2025-26 season with a showdown between the V.League 1 and National Cup champions, but will also kick off the 2026-27 season with a match of beautiful, fair, competitive and emotional actions,” said journalist Phùng Công Sưởng, editor-in-chief of Tiền Phong (Vanguard) Newspaper and head of the organising board.

The winning team will receive VNĐ300 million (US$11,500) plus an additional VNĐ500 million from Agribank, while the other team will take VNĐ200 million. The player who scores the first goal is awarded VNĐ10 million. — VNS