FIFA President Infantino to visit Việt Nam and present ASEAN Cup

HÀ NỘI — FIFA president Gianni Infantino is visiting Việt Nam and will attend the ASEAN Championship final second leg on August 26 at Mỹ Đình Stadium in Hà Nội, the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) disclosed on Tuesday.

Infantino will travel on a private jet, alongside FIFA Secretary-General Mattias Grafstrom. Both men will watch the second leg of the final between hosts Việt Nam and Thailand, with Việt Nam currently leading 2-0 on aggregate.

The top FIFA executive will present the trophy to the winning team.

This is Infantino's second visit to Việt Nam as FIFA President, eight years after his first meeting in 2018, whem he paid a visit to the VFF, congratulated them on finishing as runners-up in the 2018 AFC U23 Championship, and met members of the Government.

The visit further exemplifies Việt Nam's stance on the global football stage. VFF President Trần Quốc Tuấn has been a member of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) since 2011, and the country also has a member, lawyer Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Dung, in the FIFA Disciplinary Panel.

Infantino's FIFA is also looking to boost football in Southeast Asia, with the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup preparing to be held during September-October in Jakarta, Indonesia and Hong Kong, China.

With a huge advantage before the return leg at home, hopes are high for Kim Sang-sik's Việt Nam team. A win would tie the Golden Star Warriors with Singapore on four regional trophies. — VNS