Vietnamese artist presents nature-inspired photography project in Spain

MADRID — A nature-inspired photographic project by contemporary Vietnamese visual artist Trần Việt Hà, who was born in Hà Nội and is now based in Madrid, is being showcased in the Spanish capital.

The project, entitled Wall of Nature, is presented by Real Sociedad Fotográfica (The Royal Photographic Society of Spain, Madrid), one of the oldest photographic societies in the world and a historic institution dedicated to the promotion and development of photography.

Wall of Nature, initiated in 2019, is inspired by the vertical garden in Madrid designed by French botanist Patrick Blanc. This unique urban intervention, comprising between 15,000 and 17,000 plants from more than 250 species, transformed a city façade into a living ecosystem in constant evolution.

Rather than presenting a documentary representation, the artist uses photography to reinterpret this landscape and bring it closer to the language of painting. Through colour, light and abstraction, the images transform the garden into a universe where reality and imagination intertwine. Cascades of vegetation become compositions that evoke inner landscapes, inviting the viewer to a contemplative experience.

The garden’s chromatic tapestry constitutes a fascinating synthesis of art, architecture and botany. Contrasts of colour merge and transform into a continuous flow that runs through each image, evoking a vibrant landscape in perpetual movement. Drawing inspiration from Impressionism and abstraction, the artist transforms one of the world’s most emblematic vertical gardens into a pictorial universe where reality dissolves, giving way to the imagination.

Hà’s relationship with nature is deeply rooted in her origins in Việt Nam, a country of extraordinary natural richness where rivers, mountains and forests form an essential part of the landscape and everyday life. This connection has shaped her artistic sensibility and is consistently reflected in her work.

“It is a great honour for me to present my work at the Real Sociedad Fotográfica, such an important institution in the history of photography in Spain. Founded in 1899, it is a place deeply rooted in photographic heritage, having witnessed and hosted the work of some of Spain’s most significant photographers throughout the 19th, 20th, and now 21st centuries. To have my work exhibited in a space with such a rich history is both a privilege and a personal milestone,” Hà told Việt Nam News.

“Through this exhibition, I hope to reconnect people with nature in a world increasingly dominated by urbanisation. What makes this series particularly meaningful to me is its deep connection to my home country, Việt Nam, and my memories of it: its lush vegetation, tropical landscapes, mountains, and the vivid colours of its natural world. Seeing these memories of Việt Nam come to life in this exhibition is truly special to me.”

Hà is a contemporary visual artist based in Madrid. Working across fine art photography and painting, her practice explores human emotions, nature, and abstraction. Through a poetic and painterly visual language, she transforms nature and landscapes into compositions that oscillate between reality and dream.

In recent years, her work has evolved towards a reflection on sustainability, the fragility of ecosystems, and the need to reconnect with the natural world. Her work is distinguished by an intense exploration of colour, light, and atmosphere, resulting in images that evoke both the tradition of Impressionism and contemporary abstract painting.

The 45-year-old artist seeks to inspire a deeper appreciation of the planet. More than a personal evolution, this shift in her artistic practice also represents a response to the growing urgency of global environmental challenges.

Her work is held in private, corporate, and institutional collections across Europe, the US, Asia, and the Middle East. She has developed projects and collaborations with international names and organisations including Louis Vuitton, Amazon, Samsung, and Vogue. Her photographs have been featured in the digital art collections of Amazon Fire TV and Samsung Frame TV, bringing her work to millions of viewers around the world.

She has exhibited internationally in museums, galleries, cultural centres, universities, and art fairs. Her work has been featured in publications including Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper’s Bazaar, among others.

Wall of Nature will run until October 24. — VNS