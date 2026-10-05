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Trường Sanh Palace, a royal garden in Huế

October 05, 2026 - 15:51
Built in 1821, Trường Sanh Palace served as a scenic retreat for Nguyễn dynasty empress dowagers.

Located in the north-western part of Huế’s Imperial Citadel, Trường Sanh Palace was built in 1821 during the reign of Emperor Minh Mạng and restored between 2005 and 2007.

The palace served as a royal garden where Nguyễn dynasty empress dowagers could stroll and enjoy the scenery. Emperor Thiệu Trị ranked it seventh among the former imperial capital’s 20 finest scenic sites.

The main gate of Trường Sanh Palace in Huế’s Imperial Citadel is a distinctive architectural feature that showcases the craftsmanship of the Nguyễn dynasty. VNA/VNS Photos Nguyên Lý
The main gate of Trường Sanh Palace in Huế’s Imperial Citadel is a distinctive architectural feature that showcases the craftsmanship of the Nguyễn dynasty.
The historic charm and tranquil, picturesque setting of Trường Sanh Palace in Huế’s Imperial Citadel.
The screen wall behind the main gate of Trường Sanh Palace in Huế’s Imperial Citadel features intricate traditional motifs.
Ngũ Đại Đồng Đường Hall at Trường Sanh Palace in Huế’s Imperial Citadel.
The historic charm, tranquillity and picturesque setting of Trường Sanh Palace in Huế’s Imperial Citadel attract visitors.
Đào Nguyên Canal at Trường Sanh Palace in Huế’s Imperial Citadel.
Thọ Khang Hall at Trường Sanh Palace in Huế’s Imperial Citadel.
The historic charm, tranquillity and picturesque setting of Trường Sanh Palace in Huế’s Imperial Citadel attract visitors.
Tân Nguyệt Lake at Trường Sanh Palace in Huế’s Imperial Citadel.
The historic charm, tranquillity and picturesque setting of Trường Sanh Palace in Huế’s Imperial Citadel attract visitors.
Tân Nguyệt Lake at Trường Sanh Palace in Huế’s Imperial Citadel.
The historic charm, tranquillity and picturesque setting of Trường Sanh Palace in Huế’s Imperial Citadel attract visitors.
The historic charm, tranquillity and picturesque setting of Trường Sanh Palace in Huế’s Imperial Citadel attract visitors.

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