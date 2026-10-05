Trường Sanh Palace, a royal garden in Huế

Located in the north-western part of Huế’s Imperial Citadel, Trường Sanh Palace was built in 1821 during the reign of Emperor Minh Mạng and restored between 2005 and 2007.

The palace served as a royal garden where Nguyễn dynasty empress dowagers could stroll and enjoy the scenery. Emperor Thiệu Trị ranked it seventh among the former imperial capital’s 20 finest scenic sites.