Trường Sanh Palace, a royal garden in Huế

Travel firms drive tourist flows, boost tourism value
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Located in the north-western part of Huế’s Imperial Citadel, Trường Sanh Palace was built in 1821 during the reign of Emperor Minh Mạng and restored between 2005 and 2007.
The palace served as a royal garden where Nguyễn dynasty empress dowagers could stroll and enjoy the scenery. Emperor Thiệu Trị ranked it seventh among the former imperial capital’s 20 finest scenic sites.
|The main gate of Trường Sanh Palace in Huế’s Imperial Citadel is a distinctive architectural feature that showcases the craftsmanship of the Nguyễn dynasty. VNA/VNS Photos Nguyên Lý
|The main gate of Trường Sanh Palace in Huế’s Imperial Citadel is a distinctive architectural feature that showcases the craftsmanship of the Nguyễn dynasty.
|The historic charm and tranquil, picturesque setting of Trường Sanh Palace in Huế’s Imperial Citadel.
|The screen wall behind the main gate of Trường Sanh Palace in Huế’s Imperial Citadel features intricate traditional motifs.
|Ngũ Đại Đồng Đường Hall at Trường Sanh Palace in Huế’s Imperial Citadel.
|The historic charm, tranquillity and picturesque setting of Trường Sanh Palace in Huế’s Imperial Citadel attract visitors.
|Đào Nguyên Canal at Trường Sanh Palace in Huế’s Imperial Citadel.
|Thọ Khang Hall at Trường Sanh Palace in Huế’s Imperial Citadel.
|The historic charm, tranquillity and picturesque setting of Trường Sanh Palace in Huế’s Imperial Citadel attract visitors.
|Tân Nguyệt Lake at Trường Sanh Palace in Huế’s Imperial Citadel.
|The historic charm, tranquillity and picturesque setting of Trường Sanh Palace in Huế’s Imperial Citadel attract visitors.
|Tân Nguyệt Lake at Trường Sanh Palace in Huế’s Imperial Citadel.
|The historic charm, tranquillity and picturesque setting of Trường Sanh Palace in Huế’s Imperial Citadel attract visitors.
|The historic charm, tranquillity and picturesque setting of Trường Sanh Palace in Huế’s Imperial Citadel attract visitors.