Việt Nam-South Korea cultural colours shine on Phú Quốc Island

AN GIANG — The colours of Vietnamese and South Korean culture came together on Phú Quốc Island in An Giang Province on Saturday evening as the island hosted the 2026 Việt Nam-South Korea Cultural Day, celebrating 34 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The event was jointly organised by An Giang Province and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Việt Nam at Phú Quốc Special Administrative Zone on October 3.

Opening the event, Nguyễn Thị Kim Loan, vice chairwoman of the Phú Quốc Special Administrative Zone People's Committee, said the cultural day provided an opportunity for people from the two countries to meet, exchange and experience each other's distinctive cultural values.

The event contributed to promoting cultural diplomacy, strengthening mutual understanding and respect between the Vietnamese and South Korean peoples, and turning culture into an internal resource for sustainable development, she said.

Cultural exchanges among artists, young people, businesses and visitors would help nurture the bilateral friendship through direct and practical experiences, Loan added.

The event also provided an opportunity to promote An Giang's land and people and highlight the marine and island values of Phú Quốc to international visitors.

It was also expected to create more opportunities for economic, trade and investment cooperation, allowing South Korean businesses to explore investment opportunities in An Giang and Phú Quốc.

Park Chan A, first secretary of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Việt Nam, described the event as meaningful in strengthening friendship and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Phú Quốc, known as Việt Nam's Pearl Island, has attracted an increasing number of South Korean tourists and visitors from around the world, she said.

The island is also preparing to welcome the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in 2027, when Việt Nam will host one of the region's most important multilateral economic and diplomatic events.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the APEC 2027 High-level Week in Phú Quốc is being prepared as a major national diplomatic event, with infrastructure, logistics, communications and cultural activities being developed in parallel.

The APEC 2027 programme carries the theme “Connecting, Building Inclusive and Resilient Economies.”

The preparations are also bringing major changes to Phú Quốc's infrastructure.

An Giang is accelerating 21 major projects serving APEC 2027, covering transport connections, the airport, a passenger seaport, power and telecommunications infrastructure, water supply, wastewater and waste treatment, urban improvements and the APEC conference complex.

The 2026 Việt Nam-South Korea Cultural Day featured a wide range of activities showcasing Vietnamese and South Korean culture, tourism and cuisine.

The South Korean cultural area introduced tourism destinations, cuisine, cultural products and typical agricultural and food products from the country.

Visitors could also explore information about South Korean tourism and cultural offerings.

A special space themed “Việt Nam-South Korea Through Books” displayed publications, documents, newspapers and paintings highlighting the knowledge, cultural heritage and people of the two countries.

Meanwhile, the exhibition “Cultural Imprints of An Giang” offered an overview of the province's rich history and cultural heritage, including the Óc Eo-Ba Thê archaeological complex and national treasures preserved in the province.

The exhibition also highlighted the diverse cultural life of An Giang's Kinh, Chăm, Khmer and Hoa communities, together with the province's cultural and scenic attractions across its coastal and island areas.

An Giang also set up a space introducing its economic potential and local products, featuring typical products recognised under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme.

The cultural event thus served not only as a platform for Việt Nam-South Korea people-to-people exchanges but also as a showcase for Phú Quốc and An Giang as they prepare to welcome international visitors and delegates for APEC 2027.

With culture, tourism and major infrastructure projects developing alongside preparations for the APEC meeting, Phú Quốc is positioning itself not only as a leading island destination but also as an increasingly important venue for international exchange and cooperation. — VNS